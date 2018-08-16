The Tea Capital of Europe Isn’t Where You Think It Is

How an archipelago in the Atlantic became a center of tea production.

The aroma hits you as soon as you enter Chá Gorreana. A little earthy, a little moist, as if humidity had a scent. A loud whew whew whew of 19th-century machines thunders in your ears. These are the smells and sounds of Europe’s oldest tea factory, which has been operating on the Azorean island of São Miguel since 1883. Today, Chá Gorreana produces 44 tons of tea a year, exporting its award-winning green and black teas to mainland Portugal, England, Germany, the United States, and beyond. Although that tonnage is much lower than during its heyday in the 19th century, the same traditional machinery is in use as when the company began more than 100 years ago. You might expect the United Kingdom and Ireland to be Europe’s tea capitals, and they are (along with Turkey)—for consumption, with residents imbibing at least four pounds of tea per person annually in 2016. But most of the teas, including those by the nation’s most purchased brands like PG Tips and Tetley, are grown far afield in places like Africa and Southeast Asia, due to climate. Tea wasn’t always a main economic crop for the Azores. In fact, the nine-island volcanic archipelago, an autonomous region located about 900 miles west of mainland Portugal, used to rely on oranges as its export until the 19th century, shipping tens of millions a year. However, in the mid-1800s, blight struck the crops and growers soon had to find a new source of income. Photo by tetiana_u/Shutterstock.com Chá Gorreana was founded in 1883.

Items like passion fruit, bananas, and other produce that are now considered typical in the Azores, entered the islands around that time in an attempt to jump-start the economy. “In this package of new crops we brought in to try to get the economy going again,” says Rui Amen of the Azores Promotion Board, “you have tea.” It turned out that the humid subtropical climate of the Azores and their acidic volcanic soils make for perfect weather and growing conditions for a variety of produce and plants. “We had the right soil and weather,” Amen says. “We just needed to bring somebody in who could teach us how to produce it.” An expert from China and his assistant were hired to bring tea seeds and teach local entrepreneurs how to grow the tea. One of those entrepreneurs was Ermelinda Gago da Câmara, one of the farmers affected by the orange blight. Along with her son José Honorato, she founded Gorreana; the business is on its sixth generation of family ownership. It was a gamble to bet on tea production, in part because it was a huge investment. Unlike growing a tree crop, tea involved machinery—lots of it. Tea not only needs growing; it also needs picking, withering, dehydrating, oxidizing, fermenting, drying, rolling, and selecting the right leaves. In addition to the work opportunities tea provided, it brought in new (and expensive) technologies. “In those days, it was like trying to get a place in the space shuttle,” says Amen. Photo by Sara Button Some tasks, like sorting the tea leaves, are still done by hand. Gorreana was also one of the first places in São Miguel to have electricity. The traditional machines—once the height of tech in the 19th century—are still used in the tea factory and prove to be easier to manage than you might think. “They are easier to repair than the new machines because you don’t have to ask someone who knows about electricity and computers to fix them,” says Maddalena Motta, a descendant of Gago da Câmara and press representative for the company. They also run on hydropower, which has also allowed the business to stay afloat when other tea factories in the Azores closed their doors.

