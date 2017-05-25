The Secret Benefits Small Businesses Can Get Through Airline Programs

Here’s what you need to know to double dip on frequent flier miles.

share this article

Bet you didn’t know: Many large companies work directly with airlines to get discounts for their employees, thanks to the large number of seats the companies buy each year. Those of us who don’t work for one of these big companies are left with feverish airfare searches and price comparison sites. But if you work for a smaller business, there’s some good news when it comes to collecting miles. Even though you may not buy enough to score a bulk discount, airlines still vie for the meaningful business of small companies through small-business programs. These programs are separate from the standard frequent flier program and awards miles or points to companies, which can be spent on free travel for anyone. That means you can double dip when you fly. Whether you own a business or work in a company with a few other travelers, this is important news; you could be leaving free miles on the table. How to join Small-business loyalty programs are designed to encourage repeat business with one airline even at a time when loyalty among fliers may be experiencing some turbulence due to recent changes in the way travelers earn miles. Each airline has its own requirements to join. Delta’s SkyBonus, for example, requires having a minimum of five travelers flying per year with at least $5,000 of cumulative spending. These programs also require having either a Social Security number or tax identification number to set up the account.

Article continues below advertisement

The way airlines define a “traveler” is fairly loose. For example, one traveler can do the bulk of the flying while others may only hit the tarmac a few times a year. What’s most important for the airline is to see loyalty and a commitment to travel on its flights. Eligible companies are those that do not have any type of sales or discount agreement with the airline and meet its entry requirements. What’s in it for you Double dipping on miles is a great way to stay rewarded when you’re loyal to one airline. You earn the standard frequent flier miles for flying plus a number of points or miles based on how many dollars you spend. These points or miles (separate from the frequent flier program of each airline) can then be redeemed for free travel, airline lounge passes, and upgrades. The best part is that these awards are transferable, meaning they can be given to anyone. It is a lucrative perk that companies can use however they like, and if you are the one who manages travel, there could be ample treasure coming your way. Points can be earned for air travel on an airline’s partners, too, which is good news for those who travel often overseas. The biggest programs and what they offer The world’s largest airline, American Airlines, has a substantial small-business program dubbed BizExtrAA. Once you sign up, you simply enter the membership number in your reservation details when booking a flight. You can also earn credit retroactively by emailing the program. For each $10 spent on air travel (excluding taxes and fees), a company earns two BizExtrAA points. This includes flights on American and its joint venture partners British Airways, Finnair, and Iberia. Rewards include domestic flights for 2,000 points or flights to Europe at 7,200 points. Cheaper options include drink or headset vouchers or Admirals Club day passes for 300 points. It’s important to keep track of your flights to make sure the proper credit is given. The BizExtrAA program is the least restrictive of the major legacy airlines because there is no minimum spend or number of participating travelers required.

Article continues below advertisement