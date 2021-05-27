Earn 65,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards Points With These New Credit Card Offers

The latest welcome offers provide enough points to book two round-trip seats to Hawai‘i on Southwest.

The welcome bonus is enough for plenty of free flights and is also a boost toward earning the ultra-valuable Companion Pass.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Southwest Airlines is out with yet another exciting welcome bonus on all three of its Chase personal credit cards. The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, and the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card are each offering the chance to earn 65,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months of account opening. Those points are worth anywhere from $900 to $1,300 depending on the flights and fares you redeem them for. They also amount to more than half the number you need to qualify for the ultra-valuable Southwest Airlines Companion Pass, which essentially entitles you to two-for-one tickets for at least a year. Here are the rest of the details on these offers and why you might want to apply for them now. Current Southwest Airlines credit card offers—and how to get up to 65,000 bonus points Despite their similar names, Southwest’s three credit cards are distinct products, and it’s worth distinguishing among them to decide which one might be the best for your travel needs and habits. All three are offering the same welcome bonus: Earn 65,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the initial three months of opening an account. Now for their differences. Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus This is Southwest’s starter card, with the lowest annual fee and the fewest perks. Annual fee $69 Benefits Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners .

Get one point per dollar on everything else.

Receive 3,000 bonus points every year on the account anniversary. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier A solid midrange card, this offers more day-of-travel benefits. Annual fee $99 Benefits Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners.

Get one point per dollar on everything else.

Receive 6,000 bonus points every year on the account anniversary.

Earn 1,500 Tier-Qualifying Points (TQPs) toward A-List elite status for every $10,000 spent on purchases in a calendar year, up to 15,000 TQPs total.

A-List status gets you benefits like priority check-in, security, and boarding, plus a 25 percent earning bonus on qualifying flights.

Avoid foreign transaction fees. Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority The airline’s most premium personal credit card charges a higher annual fee but also confers many more perks. Annual fee $149 Benefits Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners.

Get one point per dollar on everything else.

Receive $75 per year in Southwest travel credits.

Obtain four upgraded boardings (slots A1-15) per year based on availability.

Receive 7,500 bonus points every year on the account anniversary.

Get 20 percent back on Southwest in-flight drinks and Wi-Fi purchases.

Earn 1,500 TQPs toward A-List elite status for every $10,000 spent on purchases in a calendar year, up to 15,000 TQPs total.

Skip foreign transaction fees. Choosing among these three options will depend on how much you fly and spend with the airline. If you’re regularly on Southwest flights, consider splurging on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority for those extra travel-focused benefits. If you’re more of an occasional flier, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus will probably do the trick. Fewer points, less spending While 65,000 Rapid Rewards points represent a considerable sum on their own, it’s also helpful to have some context to see how this particular bonus compares to the other offers these cards have posted recently.

Until yesterday the three cards were extending the following terms: Earn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Plus, earn three points per dollar spent on dining purchases including at restaurants, on takeout, and eligible delivery services, in the first year. Prior to that, all three cards were offering up to 80,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points: 50,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months from account opening, and an additional 30,000 points after spending a total of $10,000 on purchases within the first nine months. New cardholders could also earn five bonus points per dollar (three more than usual) on Southwest purchases, up to $2,000 per month between December 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021 (so four months total). Eligible Southwest purchases included things like airfare, in-flight amenities, Southwest gift cards, and Southwest Vacations packages. Finally, back in February and early March, all three cards were offering 30,000 bonus points plus a Companion Pass good through February 28, 2022 (so just under a year for most folks), after spending $5,000 in the first three months. As you can see, Southwest credit card offers run the gamut. While the one that included a Companion Pass plus bonus points was probably the best one ever available with these cards, the others all included a shifting mix of bonus points and spending requirements. What 65,000 Southwest points will get you Compared to those, the current Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card offer has two major factors in its favor. First, it’s offering a significant points haul immediately. And second, you don’t have to spend much or take long to earn the full amount. Given how bumpy the post-COVID travel rebound has been so far, you might not have considered applying for a new airline credit card recently. However, restrictions are easing across much of the country as the summer holidays approach, and now might be the most opportune moment to open a new Southwest credit card, in particular. Travel within the United States, and particularly to Hawai‘i, is quickly ramping up to activity beyond even what was available prepandemic. To wit, Southwest recently added three new West Coast gateways (Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix) and 15 new routes to the Aloha State to its schedule, not to mention a slate of new flights and frequencies to beach destinations in Florida and other southeastern states.

