Italy Up Close

When Piero Percoco signed up for Instagram in 2013, he loved that he could take photos of quotidian details in his village, Sannicandro di Bari in Puglia, Italy, and anyone in the world could see them. “It was a certain type of noncommercial tourism,” the self-taught photographer explains. “Not just the postcard-perfect places. There are so many beautiful things that go unnoticed.” His latest photo book, The Rainbow Is Underestimated, celebrates that everyday beauty: locals at the beach, ripening fruit, a toy dinosaur left on his dinner plate by children at a wedding. The images’ color, playfulness, and intimacy show a Puglia that can be captured only by someone who knows it well.

