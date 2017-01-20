The Overwater Bungalow Was Invented 50 Years Ago

It’s been 50 years since the “Bali Hai Boys” built the first overwater bungalow at a resort in French Polynesia. In their honor, here are five resorts where you can feed the fish through your floor, hear the waves as you sleep, and plunge into the water straight from your terrace—from the atolls of the South Pacific to the foothills of Switzerland.

A full 100 of this resort’s villas are built on stilts above the turquoise lagoon and have prime views of the majestic Mount Otemanu and shimmering sea. Measuring up at more than 1,000 square feet (some a lot more), each has a separate bedroom and living room that opens onto a terrace. Their bathrooms have giant soaking tubs. Decorated with Polynesian artwork, teakwood furnishings, and thatched pandanus roofs, they exude gentle island style.

The world’s most fun overwater villas are probably the ones at this new eco-minded luxury playground. All 24 of them have private pools and retractable roofs for stargazing in their master bedrooms, and some have adult-size slides that curve down from the upper deck into the lagoon beneath.

The Sea Villas at this tranquil private-island resort off the west coast of mainland Malaysia sit on stilts above the poetically named Emerald Bay in the Straits of Malacca. They have wide decks with sun chairs and bathrooms with oversize tubs and showers with views of the sea. Inside, they’re rich in Southeast Asian touches, such as triangular silk pillows and intricately carved, geometric woodwork.