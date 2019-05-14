The Next New Meal to Share With Your Friends Is at Momofuku Ssäm Bar

Call up three to five of your closest friends, because you’ll need their help to tackle chef Max Ng’s newest offering at the popular Manhattan mainstay, Momofuku Ssäm Bar. Ng is now serving up seven pounds of king crab once per night on Mondays through Wednesdays in a three-course feast.

The king crab dinner is like a flavor-packed little brother to Ssäm Bar’s large format feasts for 11 to 15 people; bo ssäm (pork shoulder), dry-aged rib eye, and whole rotisserie duck. In the smaller-scale weeknight meal, Ng, a Singapore native, is showcasing his hometown flavors, in addition to hitting Malaysian and Chinese notes.

“Momofuku Ssäm Bar has always been known to be a meat-centric restaurant, especially for their large format feasts,” Ng said. “We really wanted to bring a great seafood-driven large format meal to the menu.”

In the first course of the newest menu addition, whole king crab legs are served poached in shio kombu butter, grilled, and served with lettuce and shiso leaf (they’re for wrapping the crabmeat, the Korean-style ssäm referenced in the restaurant’s name; it means wrapped). There are also various condiments, brown-butter fish sauce and Singapore-style chili sauce among them, in addition to yuzu kosho olive oil, fresh horseradish remoulade, and Chinese white prune salt.