Our 7 Favorite Limited-Edition Items From the Met’s 150th Anniversary Designer Collection

Any in-the-know New Yorker will tell you that the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s gift shop is actually one of the best places in the city to buy jewelry (yes, really). With earrings inspired by the museum’s ancient Egyptian and Roman artifacts and necklaces adapted from Louis C. Tiffany’s own designs, the Met Store puts other museum gift shops to shame. (Even its socks are cool.)

Unsurprisingly, the Met Store’s new capsule collection—recently unveiled to celebrate the museum’s 150th anniversary—is just as swoon-worthy. The Met 150 Edit, as it’s called, includes several dozen limited-edition pieces sold in stores and online inspired by the museum’s collection and designed in partnership with brands including Acme Studio, Allbirds, Baggu, Bulova, Catbird, crewcuts by J. Crew, Estée Lauder, Kidrobot, Mast, Native Union, and the Sill.

In addition to the proceeds of each sale from this collection going toward the museum, several of the participating brands are giving back even more. For each Estée Lauder item sold, the cosmetics company will donate 100 percent of the purchase price to the museum, while Mast has also committed to donating $5.50 from the sale of each chocolate bar and $60 of each gift box to the museum until it hits its goal of $1 million.

If you can’t make it to the Met’s reopening in New York because of COVID-19, the collection is also available to shop online at store.metmuseum.org/150. Read on to find out more about our favorite items from the collection.

Courtesy of the Met Store Don’t sleep on these limited-edition Allbirds—they’re already starting to sell out.

1. Allbirds: Van Gogh Olive Grove