This Limited Edition Outdoor Blanket Raises Money to Protect the Great Plains

Love drinking whiskey outdoors? You’ll be thrilled to learn that High West, Utah’s first whiskey distillery, recently partnered with Coalatree, a sustainable outdoor gear brand, for a charitable collaboration that benefits conservation efforts in the Great Plains.

For every High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket ($83, coalatree.com) sold, $30 will be donated to the American Prairie Reserve. This nonprofit aims to create a fully functioning ecosystem—and the largest nature preserve in the continental United States—by stitching together approximately 3 million acres of existing public lands through the strategic purchase of private lands in northeastern Montana. So far since 2004, the American Prairie Reserve has completed 31 transactions to build a habitat base of 419,625 acres across Montana’s Great Plains. When complete, the Reserve will provide ample grazing land for bison and migration corridors unrestricted by fences for other native wildlife like pronghorn.

Courtesy of High West The High West X Coalatree Kachula Blanket is available in this limited edition pattern.

One of AFAR’s favorite beach blankets, the Kachula Adventure Blanket is made from 100 percent recycled materials and is also water-resistant, making it ideal for picnics, too. Once you’re done using it, it can be stuffed into the attached pouch and used as a travel pillow. If you get stuck in the rain, it comes with a detachable hood so you can wear it as a poncho. The limited edition release with High West features a multicolored geometric pattern in shades of blue, red, black, and white.