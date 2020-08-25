Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

This Limited Edition Outdoor Blanket Raises Money to Protect the Great Plains

By Lyndsey Matthews

Aug 25, 2020

Picnic blanket? Check. Whiskey? Check. Saving the planet? Check.

Courtesy of High West

Picnic blanket? Check. Whiskey? Check. Saving the planet? Check.

For every High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket sold, $30 goes toward the American Prairie Reserve’s conservation efforts.

Love drinking whiskey outdoors? You’ll be thrilled to learn that High West, Utah’s first whiskey distillery, recently partnered with Coalatree, a sustainable outdoor gear brand, for a charitable collaboration that benefits conservation efforts in the Great Plains. 

For every High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket ($83, coalatree.com) sold, $30 will be donated to the American Prairie Reserve. This nonprofit aims to create a fully functioning ecosystem—and the largest nature preserve in the continental United States—by stitching together approximately 3 million acres of existing public lands through the strategic purchase of private lands in northeastern Montana. So far since 2004, the American Prairie Reserve has completed 31 transactions to build a habitat base of 419,625 acres across Montana’s Great Plains. When complete, the Reserve will provide ample grazing land for bison and migration corridors unrestricted by fences for other native wildlife like pronghorn.

The High West X Coalatree Kachula Blanket is available in this limited edition pattern.
Courtesy of High West
The High West X Coalatree Kachula Blanket is available in this limited edition pattern.

One of AFAR’s favorite beach blankets, the Kachula Adventure Blanket is made from 100 percent recycled materials and is also water-resistant, making it ideal for picnics, too. Once you’re done using it, it can be stuffed into the attached pouch and used as a travel pillow. If you get stuck in the rain, it comes with a detachable hood so you can wear it as a poncho. The limited edition release with High West features a multicolored geometric pattern in shades of blue, red, black, and white.

To complete your picnic setup and double down on your charitable purchases, don’t skip out on ordering a bottle of High West’s American Prairie Bourbon through highwest.com (or Drizly) and get to ’gramming. For the first 100 Instagram posts featuring the High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket and a bottle of High West American Prairie Bourbon, High West will donate an additional $5 to the American Prairie Reserve. Don’t forget to tag @DrinkHighWest, @Coalatree, and #WhiskeyWherever!

Buy Now: High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket, $83, coalatree.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

>> Next: What to Pack for a Road Trip

