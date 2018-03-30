The Legendary Carlyle Hotel Gets Its Moment in the Spotlight

It’s Saturday night and the deep voice of indie rock musician Hamilton Leithauser fills the intimate Café Carlyle. Listeners congregate around candlelit tables in small groups. As the audience watches Leithauser’s performance over dessert and cocktails, the vibe feels more like a living room jam session than a formal concert.

Leithauser is part of a new generation of entertainers at the 87-year-old Carlyle Hotel, and he’s crooning in the same space where the late singer and pianist Bobby Short performed for 36 years. Leithauser, like Short before him, makes audience members feel as if they are part of something rare, something special. That intimacy helps explain why the hotel is so dear to so many people, says Matthew Miele, the director of the new film Always at the Carlyle, a documentary debuting on May 8 at the historic Paris Theatre in New York City.

Photo by Andrew Moore Inside the Gallery Restaurant

“The Carlyle doesn’t feel old,” Miele says. “It feels classic. Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger still come here. Why is it that this place still attracts people like them?”

The Carlyle sits on Madison Avenue in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The hotel is where Kate Middleton and Prince William stayed on their first joint trip to the city. It’s where Bill Murray ran amok, singing and dancing with fellow celebrities for his 2015 Netflix special, A Very Murray Christmas. It’s where Alan Cumming spontaneously stripped off all his clothes for the cover of his 2016 album, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs: Live at the Café Carlyle.