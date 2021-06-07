A European-Style Flower Show Is Coming to NYC

New York’s Meatpacking District is hosting the city’s first major flower show and festival in decades, in what organizers are planning to be an annual event.

L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers will be held Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various locations throughout the Meatpacking District, spotlighting floral design via nearly 50 flower installations, a European-style flower market at Gansevoort Plaza, as well as partnerships with neighborhood retailers.

“It was always sort of sad to me that in a city like New York, where there is such a plethora of design talent, both established and new-gen, that there wasn’t an existing platform to celebrate all of that,” says Moira Breslin, the founder of L.E.A.F. “We want to highlight all of that great talent and artistry, and also interrupt New Yorkers by shocking them with nature.”

Breslin, who grew up in Ireland and went to school in London, has been working to get L.E.A.F. off the ground for more than five years. Inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show in London and other flower shows around the world, she announced L.E.A.F. in June 2019 with a few floral installations throughout Manhattan, like a large floral wreath around the Atlas statue in Rockefeller Center and installations at Astor Place and in front of the Flatiron Building. The inaugural show was supposed to take place in 2020, but it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The numerous plazas and cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District made it an ideal place for L.E.A.F. to flourish, so to speak.

“When this came about, it just seemed like a no brainer,” says Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director of the Meatpacking BID. “The floral industry is a 3 billion dollar industry in the city of New York that was decimated, and this is a huge showing of their talent. The city rarely had to promote itself to really drive tourism, but everybody saw the bottom fall out on the tourism dollar, and now we have to figure out how to bring folks back.”

Courtesy of Kate Hazell This illustrated map will also be available throughout the neighborhood during the festival so visitors can easily find each of the installations.

This year, the festival is free for everyone. Visitors can expect to find artistic floral installations by more than 100 florists at such places as in front of the Whitney Museum of American Art, in and around Chelsea Market, and at restaurants and bars like Pastis and Dante.

For a more hands-on floral experience, the FlowerSchool New York is offering a series of 30-minute workshops starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for $35 per person. (Register online at flowerschoolny.com.) To wrap up the workshops, master floral designer Oscar Mora will be giving a large-scale installation demo at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Everyone who registers will also receive a complimentary Oscar Mora signature flower puzzle.