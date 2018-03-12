The Journey to Machu Picchu Just Got Seriously Luxurious

Part of the magic of visiting Machu Picchu lies in the journey it takes to get there. The UNESCO World Heritage Site sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level, nestled high in the Andes above Peru’s Sacred Valley. For many centuries, a treacherous expedition was the only way to reach this ancient Inca citadel. Today, travelers wishing to venture to the mystical ruins can do so in a pleasant matter of hours aboard a selection of luxury train operators—one of which recently unveiled a full-scale upgrade to its fleet.

Peru’s leading train service to Machu Picchu, Inca Rail, debuted its elevated collection, “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail,” this March. The exciting update includes a complete overhaul of amenities to Inca Rail’s already-existing trains. It also welcomes an entirely new carriage, The 360º Machu Picchu, to the luxury fleet.

Learn more about “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail” below:



The 360º Machu Picchu Train

The newest addition to Inca Rail’s fleet, the six-carriage 360° Machu Picchu Train features a stand-out observation deck with a bar and outdoor viewing platform. Onboard, passengers are treated to a delicious meal prepared with locally sourced organic ingredients from the surrounding Sacred Valley. In addition, each passenger receives a complimentary informational audio guide, which is activated by GPS and provides travelers with deeper insight into the passing scenery on the route to Machu Picchu. From $191 round-trip

Courtesy of Inca Rail The new 360° Machu Picchu Train features panoramic windows, an open-air balcony, and an entertainment app on board.

From $9,000 round-trip Courtesy of Inca Rail Inca Rail’s glamorous Private Machu Picchu Train is the only private charter service to Machu Picchu.

Courtesy of Inca Rail On the First-Class Machu Picchu Train, passengers are greeted with a cocktail.

From $128 Courtesy of Inca Rail The Voyager is Inca Rail’s largest train to Machu Picchu.