Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Luxury Trips

The Journey to Machu Picchu Just Got Seriously Luxurious

By Sarah Buder

Mar 12, 2018

share this article
flipboard
Inca Rail announced upgraded services and enhanced amenities to its newly expanded fleet in March 2018.

Courtesy of Inca Rail

Inca Rail announced upgraded services and enhanced amenities to its newly expanded fleet in March 2018.

The leading rail service to Peru’s ancient Inca citadel unveiled some first-class upgrades to its carriages.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Part of the magic of visiting Machu Picchu lies in the journey it takes to get there. The UNESCO World Heritage Site sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level, nestled high in the Andes above Peru’s Sacred Valley. For many centuries, a treacherous expedition was the only way to reach this ancient Inca citadel. Today, travelers wishing to venture to the mystical ruins can do so in a pleasant matter of hours aboard a selection of luxury train operators—one of which recently unveiled a full-scale upgrade to its fleet.

Peru’s leading train service to Machu Picchu, Inca Rail, debuted its elevated collection, “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail,” this March. The exciting update includes a complete overhaul of amenities to Inca Rail’s already-existing trains. It also welcomes an entirely new carriage, The 360º Machu Picchu, to the luxury fleet.

Learn more about “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail” below:

The 360º Machu Picchu Train
The newest addition to Inca Rail’s fleet, the six-carriage 360° Machu Picchu Train features a stand-out observation deck with a bar and outdoor viewing platform. Onboard, passengers are treated to a delicious meal prepared with locally sourced organic ingredients from the surrounding Sacred Valley. In addition, each passenger receives a complimentary informational audio guide, which is activated by GPS and provides travelers with deeper insight into the passing scenery on the route to Machu Picchu. From $191 round-trip

The new 360° Machu Picchu Train features panoramic windows, an open-air balcony, and an entertainment app on board.
Courtesy of Inca Rail
The new 360° Machu Picchu Train features panoramic windows, an open-air balcony, and an entertainment app on board.
The Private Machu Picchu Train
The only private charter service to Machu Picchu, this carriage is available to groups of up to eight passengers. Service on The Private Machu Picchu Train includes a welcome bottle of champagne, a tasting menu paired with regional fine wines, and an open bar stocked with spirits. Plus, the carriage is decorated with artisanal accents that reflect local Andean culture. From $9,000 round-trip
Inca Rail’s glamorous Private Machu Picchu Train is the only private charter service to Machu Picchu.
Courtesy of Inca Rail
Inca Rail’s glamorous Private Machu Picchu Train is the only private charter service to Machu Picchu.
The First-Class Machu Picchu Train
With 30 comfortable recliner seats and access to an observatory lounge, passengers can enjoy panoramic views of the Sacred Valley from the comfort of Inca Rail’s First-Class Machu Picchu Train. The train’s first-class lounge features an outdoor balcony, full service bar, and a three-course tasting menu that travelers can enjoy while listening to live Andean music performed by locals. From $398 round-trip
On the First-Class Machu Picchu Train, passengers are greeted with a cocktail.
Courtesy of Inca Rail
On the First-Class Machu Picchu Train, passengers are greeted with a cocktail.
The Voyager Machu Picchu Train
The most affordable of Inca Rail’s luxury options, the Voyager features recliner seats, oversize windows, and 12 carriages accommodating up to 516 passengers. From $128
The Voyager is Inca Rail’s largest train to Machu Picchu.
Courtesy of Inca Rail
The Voyager is Inca Rail’s largest train to Machu Picchu.
To book your ride to Machu Picchu with Inca Rail, click here.

>>Next: Watch Out, Greyhound: European-Style Luxury Bus Travel Is Coming to the U.S.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories