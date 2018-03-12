The Journey to Machu Picchu Just Got Seriously Luxurious

Courtesy of Inca Rail
Mar 12, 2018
Courtesy of Inca Rail
Inca Rail announced upgraded services and enhanced amenities to its newly expanded fleet in March 2018.
The leading rail service to Peru’s ancient Inca citadel unveiled some first-class upgrades to its carriages.
Article continues below advertisement
Part of the magic of visiting Machu Picchu lies in the journey it takes to get there. The UNESCO World Heritage Site sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level, nestled high in the Andes above Peru’s Sacred Valley. For many centuries, a treacherous expedition was the only way to reach this ancient Inca citadel. Today, travelers wishing to venture to the mystical ruins can do so in a pleasant matter of hours aboard a selection of luxury train operators—one of which recently unveiled a full-scale upgrade to its fleet.
Peru’s leading train service to Machu Picchu, Inca Rail, debuted its elevated collection, “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail,” this March. The exciting update includes a complete overhaul of amenities to Inca Rail’s already-existing trains. It also welcomes an entirely new carriage, The 360º Machu Picchu, to the luxury fleet.
Learn more about “The Machu Picchu Trains by Inca Rail” below:
The 360º Machu Picchu Train
The newest addition to Inca Rail’s fleet, the six-carriage 360° Machu Picchu Train features a stand-out observation deck with a bar and outdoor viewing platform. Onboard, passengers are treated to a delicious meal prepared with locally sourced organic ingredients from the surrounding Sacred Valley. In addition, each passenger receives a complimentary informational audio guide, which is activated by GPS and provides travelers with deeper insight into the passing scenery on the route to Machu Picchu. From $191 round-trip
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy