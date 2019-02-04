The Intimate Photo Project That Explores Contemporary Native American Life

Carlotta Cardana and Danielle SeeWalker met 20 years ago in a Nebraska high school. Cardana, a foreign exchange student, had arrived from a small city in northwestern Italy. SeeWalker, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, had recently moved from her home in North Dakota. Both new in town, they became fast friends. But it wasn’t until 2013 that they decided to collaborate.



“Carlotta has always been fascinated with my culture,” SeeWalker says, “and she didn’t know more than the romanticized ideas.” Together, they decided to explore issues affecting American Indians, and created the Red Road Project. The idea of the “Red Road” derives from a number of different Native American teachings; it speaks to the concept of striving to live a life of positive growth and change. The two friends have traveled together seven times throughout the United States, working with tribal leaders and members to help tell their stories. They hope to continue their project with trips to the eastern and southeastern parts of the United States, and eventually start a non-profit which will serve as a resource for Native American communities. Here, SeeWalker’s words and Cardana’s photographs illustrate a few of the stories they’ve found after six years working on the Red Road Project. For more, follow them on Instagram @theredroad or visit the project’s website. —AFAR Editors

Sage Honga, of Arizona’s Hualapai Tribe, wears a handmade dress and traditional Hualapai makeup at the Grand Canyon, a site sacred to the Hualapai. Honga was the First Attendant (first runner-up) for Miss Native American USA in 2012 and used the spotlight to encourage Native youth to explore educational opportunities.

Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana



The California Delta



