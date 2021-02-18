Where to Try Native American Cuisine in the U.S.—and Why You Really Should Now

A handful of contemporary restaurants led by Indigenous chefs highlight the diversity of Native American foods and cultures across the country.

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, many children in the United States learn stories about that first 17th-century feast—the turkey, squash, and venison shared by the English colonists and the Indigenous people who originally occupied the land. However, mainstream understanding of Native American cuisine hasn’t extended much further than that until recent years, as Indigenous chefs across the country have started to increasingly spotlight Native foods and recipes. The following selection of Native American restaurants are standouts worth visiting, particularly in November, which marks Native American Heritage Month in the United States. 1. Kai Chandler, Arizona At Kai, the only restaurant in Arizona to earn both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star ratings, chef Ryan Swanson creates an upscale menu using ingredients from the Gila River Indian Community, as well as influences from the Pima and Maricopa tribes. The name of this fine-dining establishment (which is the marquee restaurant at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass) means “seed” in the Pima language. For one special entrée, servers burn sage and lavender in a bouquet above a dish of goose and rabbit. Another features grilled buffalo tenderloin served with cholla cactus buds and saguaro-blossom syrup, a sweet and savory elixir made from a Sonoran desert cactus. Kai currently offers indoor dining, in compliance with Arizona’s COVID-19 guidelines. Courtesy of Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery Bison ribs are cured for 24 hours before they’re glazed with a sweet berry barbecue sauce at Tocabe in Denver. 2. Tocabe Denver, Colorado This fast-casual spot in Denver updates traditional recipes from co-owner Ben Jacobs’s grandmother, a tribal member of the Osage Nation. The menu at Tocabe features “Posu Bowls” served with wild rice; a choice of bison, beef, chicken, or beans and vegetables; and a variety of Native ingredients and toppings such as Osage hominy (made from dried maize), sweet corn, and a signature maple vinaigrette. The “Tocabe Favorite” includes bison ribs cured for 24 hours before they’re glazed with a berry barbecue sauce and served with a side of fry bread—a flat, fried dough that’s a staple of Native American cuisine. “Our goal is to create an understanding of what Native food is,” says Jacobs, who opened the eatery in 2008 with his former Denver University classmate Matt Chandra. Tocabe claims the title of Denver’s only “American Indian owned and operated” restaurant, and now there are two locations: one in North Denver and the other in Greenwood Village. Tocabe currently offers to-go food and some indoor dining, with reduced hours due to COVID-19. 3. Black Sheep Cafe Provo, Utah

Chef Mark Daniel Mason, who is half Navajo and half Hidatsa, mixes Southwestern and Navajo foodways to come up with crowd-pleasing dishes at Black Sheep Cafe, which doubles as a local gallery for Native American artists in the city of Provo (about 43 miles south of Salt Lake City). Black Sheep’s rotating menu includes dishes such as grilled pork chop with roasted poblano chiles wrapped in traditional nanniskadi (Navajo bread) or “Navajo Tacos” topped with green chiles. Mason says there are no rules in his cooking, but he does abide by one principle: to always use the “three sisters” of Native food—corn, beans, and squash. 4. Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe Washington, D.C. Seasonal food is served cafeteria-style at Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe, a casual dining spot inside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in the U.S. capital. Mitsitam, which means “let’s eat” in the Piscataway and Delaware languages, is led by executive chefs Richard Hetzler and Freddie Bitsoie. Keep an eye on them: Bitsoie was named as “a rising star in the constellation of young chefs” by Native Peoples magazine in 2011. Diners will get a tour of cuisines from across the Western Hemisphere, including North America’s Northern Woodlands and Northwest Coast, plus South America and Mesoamerica (which extends to Mexico and Central America). But they can also deep dive into region-specific dishes, such as a pulled buffalo sandwich with chayote squash slaw that takes its cues from the people of the Great Plains. Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Check its website for more information. Photo courtesy of mak-'amham: Contemporary Ohlone Cuisine Louis Trevino prepares one of Café Ohlone’s monthly Supper boxes. 5. Café Ohlone Berkeley, California Berkeley, California, may be the Bay Area’s hippie seat but the city itself is Ohlone territory. The original inhabitants of the Bay Area were once numerous and lived entirely off and in concert with the land. There are about 5,000 existing tribe members—including Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, partners and founders of Café Ohlone, who want to revive those ancient ways. Pre-COVID, the duo offered, in a small courtyard, seasonal menus based on ancestral recipes and precontact times (there’s no gluten, dairy, pork, legumes, or alcohol to be found) and sourced entirely from the Bay Area. While Café Ohlone is closed due to COVID-19—and as they transition to a permanent space—they’re offering monthly Sunday Supper boxes for two that go far beyond most dinner sets out there. Imagine a box packed with stinging nettle tea, local mussels, chanterelles, quail eggs, and sweets like brownies made with hazelnut flour and local sea salt. The pair also includes a handmade beeswax candle, a curated playlist, and a Vimeo link to a video with descriptions of the menu and Ohlone community members sharing details about their culture. 6. Indian Pueblo Kitchen Albuquerque, New Mexico

