Hoxton Hotels Is Launching Glamping-Style Road Trips This Summer

The Hoxton is best known for its hip boutique hotels in cities like London, Paris, and New York. But this summer, select Hoxton hotels are offering a new way for travelers to get outside of these major cities and go camping.

Expanding upon the Camp Hox glamping experience it launched last summer at a country estate in the U.K., Hoxton hotels in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles are now offering curated “Camp Hox” road trips to bucolic destinations in their respective regions.

Available to book from May 27 through September 27, each three- or four-night package is built around a thoughtfully scheduled itinerary and includes a tricked-out camper van that will be both your chariot and home for the duration of the road trip. In addition to camping reservations for the first few nights, each trip concludes with a one-night stay at the Hoxton hotel in the city where the road trip begins and ends.



“We really feel that after a year of tough lockdowns, people are pining for adventure and that sense of freedom. And this camper van experience is our response to that,” said Martina Luger, chief marketing officer at Ennismore, the development company behind the Hoxton. “They allow our guests to get out and do things their way, whether that’s following what we curated to a tee, or use it as a springboard for their own ideas.”