Hoxton Hotels Is Launching Glamping-Style Road Trips This Summer

By Chadner Navarro
May 6, 2021
The four-day Camp Hox U.K. itinerary takes you through East Sussex and the Kent Riviera, before heading back to the Hoxton, Southwark for a night in London.
The hotel brand’s “Camp Hox” experience now offers curated road trips with a kitted-out camper van using its properties in L.A., London, Paris, and Amsterdam as the start and end points.
The Hoxton is best known for its hip boutique hotels in cities like London, Paris, and New York. But this summer, select Hoxton hotels are offering a new way for travelers to get outside of these major cities and go camping.
Expanding upon the Camp Hox glamping experience it launched last summer at a country estate in the U.K., Hoxton hotels in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles are now offering curated “Camp Hox” road trips to bucolic destinations in their respective regions.
Available to book from May 27 through September 27, each three- or four-night package is built around a thoughtfully scheduled itinerary and includes a tricked-out camper van that will be both your chariot and home for the duration of the road trip. In addition to camping reservations for the first few nights, each trip concludes with a one-night stay at the Hoxton hotel in the city where the road trip begins and ends.
“We really feel that after a year of tough lockdowns, people are pining for adventure and that sense of freedom. And this camper van experience is our response to that,” said Martina Luger, chief marketing officer at Ennismore, the development company behind the Hoxton. “They allow our guests to get out and do things their way, whether that’s following what we curated to a tee, or use it as a springboard for their own ideas.”
For Americans who plan on staying stateside for now—or want to travel before the U.K. and Europe officially reopen—the three-night California Coast package (from $1,200 for two) begins and ends at the Hoxton, DTLA and takes you up to the wineries of Paso Robles with stops in Santa Barbara along the way. While Napa and Sonoma may have bigger name recognition, this pocket of Central California offers up the hidden-gem quality that Hoxton loves.
“The destinations and routes we’ve chosen are ones we know will make for amazing adventures,” Luger added. “The Pacific Coast Highway is a bucket list destination for many, and who wouldn’t want to end up in wine country?”
To get there, you’ll be handed keys to a two-passenger Mercedes Sprinter by Texino, which has been decked out with Hoxton necessities like linens, towels, and cushions, as well as the same Blank toiletries, Roberts Radios, and Hox mugs you’d find in the hotel. The van’s mini fridge is fully stocked with Nomadica canned wine, Straightaway cocktails, Pineapple Collaborative olive oil, and Lark Fine Foods biscuits, in addition to the breakfast burrito box for two you get on the morning your trip starts. Outdoor lights, rugs, and tablecloths are also included to spruce up your nights at the campsite, located on the grounds of Windrose Farm, a 50-acre retreat tucked away in Paso Robles’s rolling hills.
The Hoxton’s North America brand director and Pasadena-native Olivia Tucker personally organized and vetted the California itinerary with some help from her friends. Some of her favorite suggestions include stopping for tacos at the iconic La Super-Rica Taqueria in Santa Barbara, which she loves for its proximity to the beach, going shopping for made-in-the-USA merch at Santa Ynez General Store, and winetasting at one of Paso Robles’s most sustainable wineries, Tablas Creek.
In the U.K. and Europe, the overall vibe and shape of the trips based out of London, Amsterdam, and Paris will be largely the same, whether you’re cruising through the verdant countryside of East Sussex, chasing rose-tinged sunsets in Normandy, or sneaking off to hidden beaches in Holland. Now just cross your fingers for the borders to reopen sooner than later.
Book Now: from $1,200, thehoxton.com/camp-hox
