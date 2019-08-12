The Free, Pop-Up Photo Festival You Can’t Miss in New York City

New York City has seen a slew of exciting summer openings, exhibitions, and events, from debut performances at The Shed, the new arts center at Hudson Yards, to the citywide celebration of WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Before summer ends, a free-to-attend outdoor “photography village” will join this list when the annual Photoville returns to Brooklyn Bridge Park.

From September 12 to 22, 2019, works by more than 600 global artists will be displayed temporarily in shipping containers that have been repurposed as pop-up photography exhibits in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. The event—which is organized by Brooklyn-based nonprofit United Photo Industries—is open to all ages (even dogs) to attend. It will include more than 80 exhibitions this year, some presented in partnership with National Geographic, the New York Times, Magnum Foundation, the International Rescue Committee, and other behemoths of visual storytelling. (Hours of operation vary daily, so be sure to check the schedule online.)

Courtesy of Jessica Bal / United Photo Industries The 10-day “photography village” pop-up includes more than 80 exhibitions in and around the shipping containers.

Among the compelling photography exhibitions that will be on display this year are Of Love and War, a retrospective from award-winning U.S. photojournalist Lynsey Addario, who has covered humanitarian conflicts from Syria to Darfur, and How We See Ourselves, which depicts a more nuanced view of Indigenous life through a selection of works by Indigenous photographers, presented by Natives Photograph collective. A New York Times exhibition titled #thisis18, which captures what life looks like for 18-year-old girls around the world using images shot by young women age 17 to 22, will premiere at Photoville NYC 2019.