The Coolest Pads Now Bookable on Marriott’s New Homesharing Service

The hotel company’s version of Airbnb is now live and these are some of the standout homes.

share this article

Marriott International’s take on an Airbnb-style collection of vacation rental properties went live Friday, and we have a list of some of the more swoon-worthy listings. The highlights include a six-bedroom ocean-view cottage on Maine’s coast, a starkly modern hacienda in the Spanish Costa del Sol town of Marbella, and the pièce de résistance, a Punta Mita beach resort compound complete with suspended walkways. Homes & Villas by Marriott International, as the newly launched collection is called, features some 2,000 properties in more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. An added bonus is that the homes are part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. Members can earn five points for each dollar spent on Homes & Villas stays, and they can also use points for stays at the vacation homes. Marriott partnered with property management companies (including TurnKey Vacation Rentals, LaCure, Loyd & Townsend Rose, Veeve, and London Residents Club) that had already been managing these homes to provide guests with around-the-clock support, high-speed Wi-Fi, and premium linens and to help fulfill special requests. So, what’s on offer? Here are some of the homes that have us dreaming about our next getaway. Boothbay, Maine

Article continues below advertisement

This renovated 1927 cottage (pictured above) is located on Pratt’s Island where the Atlantic Ocean meets Sheepscot River, affording it almost 360-degree ocean views. It’s a six-bedroom estate that sleeps up to 14 guests and includes a loft apartment with its own kitchenette, king bed, and private bath, plus a separate bunkhouse with two sets of bunk beds and an outdoor shower—which screams family reunion to us. We are loving the hardwood floors and details that exude scenic coastal Maine vibes. The English gardens and sprawling grass areas where guests can play lawn games, sunbathe, or hosts meals outdoors make this a great gathering place. The property is a short drive from Boothbay Harbor, as well as local hiking trails and boat excursions. Price from $985/night; see the full listing here Porters, St. James, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Talk about very old-school Caribbean vibes at this historic Barbados manse. Who doesn’t want to escape to a centuries-old villa in Barbados outfitted with a pool, seriously lush gardens and access to a crystal blue–water beachfront? The property is made up of a historic wing that showcases the original coral-stone architecture, as well as a more modern section. We call dibs on the master suite, which along with the living room, are housed in the historic part of the house. There are a total of three bedrooms and three baths; this island getaway sleeps up to six people. Price from $1,133/night; see the full listing here Marbella, Spain Courtesy of Marriott There’s something especially dramatic about this uber-modern Spanish home.

Article continues below advertisement

This home is so chic, you almost feel it justifies buying a whole new wardrobe so that you feel cool enough to stay here (that’s our story and we’re sticking with it). The four-bedroom house with its sharp lines and ultra-modern interiors is dramatically situated in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol region. The light-flooded property features extremely cool furniture and design pieces. The contemporary space contrasts wonderfully with its countryside setting, which is visible from the infinity pool, patio, and outdoor seating area. It’s another good place for a gathering, not least because all the bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms. This would make a great home base for exploring this nature-rich coastal region. Price from $1,200/night; see the full listing here London, United Kingdom Courtesy of Marriott There’s nothing like more space to spread out when staying in an urban hub like London. Sure, there are plenty of fabulous hotels in London, but for larger groups and/or longer stays, this five-bedroom modern-yet-classic London flat offers a sophisticated family home feel, complete with a beautiful garden. Situated near Upper Street in Islington, this home was recently refurbished and it shows in the sleek, open kitchen and bright dining area with large glass doors to the outside, as well as the inviting living room with fireplace. The freestanding tub in the master bath is particularly enticing. Price from $937/night; see the full listing here Punta Mita, Mexico Courtesy of Marriott Calling 20 of our closest friends, we have something very important to discuss.

Article continues below advertisement