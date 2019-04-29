Marriott Is Launching Its Version of Airbnb

Loyalty members will be able to gain and use points at more than 2,000 vacation home rentals.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

Marriott is expected to officially launch Homes & Villas by Marriott International within the next day or two, at which point there will likely be more details (such as links to the properties and how to book) available. Courtesy of Marriott A London flat made available through Tribute Portfolio Homes Homesharing with a big loyalty boost In addition to the unique properties themselves, one of the biggest advantages to booking Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the fact that it will be a part of the newly rebranded Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. That means Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to both earn and redeem points when staying at the Marriott vacation homes. When Marriott Bonvoy kicked off in February, it combined Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards (encompassing 30 different hotel brands) into one comprehensive loyalty program that includes more than 6,900 hotel properties in 130 countries and territories. The program will now also include Homes & Villas by Marriott International, which will add nearly 40 new leisure destinations into the Marriott Bonvoy mix. Some of the destinations where Marriott will be offering vacation homes include the Amalfi Coast, Italy; Lake Tahoe, California; Bar Harbor, Maine; St. Tropez, France; and St. Bart’s in the Caribbean. Vacation home versus hotel Now that a significant number of vacation rentals will be housed under the same umbrella as many major hotel chains (Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, AC by Marriott, Moxy, and the Autograph Collection, to name a few), it raises the question of when customers might choose one over the other.

Article continues below advertisement