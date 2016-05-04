North Brooklyn's Hotel Scene Continues to Grow

Rooftop retreats, first-rate dining, daytime pool parties, local creative vibes—the hotel scene here in the northern part of Brookyln is having such a moment. It’s easy to forget that just a few years ago, these same zip codes were all but devoid of decent lodging options, let alone anything that tapped into the pulse of NYC's beloved borough.

Photo courtesy of The William Vale Hotel

Today, much of the buzz swirls around the imminent opening of The William Vale Hotel, which is expected to impress with its modern design, a Southern Italian restaurant by Andrew Carmellini , rooftop bar, and the city's longest hotel pool. Additionally, the hotel will have an elevated 15,000 square foot park called The Vale Park, open and accesible to the public (the addition of green space is always welcome).

In many ways, the William Vale is the pièce de résistance of a revolution that began with the debut of the Wythe Hotel in 2012. If Williamsburg is Brooklyn’s anointed arbiter of cool, the Wythe Hotel remains its poster child: Loft-like rooms in a converted 1901 factory building with requisite exposed brick, impeccable finishes, and floor-to-ceiling windows—revealing views of Williamsburg, the East River and Manhattan skyline. Pioneering Brooklyn restaurateur Andrew Tarlow counts the Wythe’s restaurant, Reynard, and sixth floor terrace bar, The Ides, among his mini-empire, which also includes Marlow & Sons, Diner and Roman’s.

Photo courtesy of McCarren Hotel & Pool

Since the Wythe, a number of boutique properties have sprung up in Williamsburg and adjacent neighborhoods. Just a few blocks away, the McCarren Hotel & Pool is ramping up for yet another epic summer season: Securing a day pass to the hotel’s pool, which reopens to the public on May 20, is one of Williamsburg’s hottest tickets when the temps rise. The rooftop bar and lounge launches summer hours, including a daily happy hour, the same day. Guests of the hotel have early access to the pool and priority access to the rooftop as well.