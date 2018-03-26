The Borscht Belt Goes Glamping

Courtesy of the Eastwind Hotel & Bar
Mar 26, 2018
Courtesy of the Eastwind Hotel & Bar
Eastwind’s woodsy “Lushna” cabins offer a slightly insulated take on the back-to-nature experience.
Opened in June 2018, the Catskills’ stylish Eastwind Hotel could be the antidote to a sticky summer in the city.
Article continues below advertisement
Once upon a time, the Catskill Mountain region of New York State was the summertime go-to for New York City’s Jewish community; the Catskills boomed at a time when other destinations were less than welcoming and before ever-easier air travel opened up places like Florida and the Caribbean. And although hot spots like Grossinger’s and the Concord have gone the way of Borscht Belt stand-up and outdoor mambo lessons, the rolling Catskills still have the means—and the greens—to charm heat-exhausted city folk.
Now, there’s a new reason to make the two-hour drive from the city, with the June 1, 2018, opening of the Eastwind Hotel & Bar in the town of Windham. Built in the 1920s, the main structure originally served as a bunkhouse for smelly flannel-shirt types—hunters and fly-fisherfolk and such—but now includes 11 bright (and pet-friendly) guest rooms decorated in the cool-rustic style, complete with sliding barn-style doors and little wood-burning stoves. Naturally, the hotel includes the usual roughing-it-but-not-really niceties—a pool, a sauna, a big barrel hot tub, a cozy common area with a fireplace and faded Turkish rugs, and, as it says on the sign out front, a cocktail bar.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy