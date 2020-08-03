Required Eating in St. Petersburg–Clearwater

From a seafood spot with a famous grouper sandwich to a taco joint and museum café, here’s where to eat in the Sunshine City.

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR continues to cover the world; there’s always room for inspiration. Note that, due to the virus, some of the following venues may be closed or only open for delivery or takeout. Please check each venue’s website for the latest. From its urban core along the shores of Tampa Bay to the east, to its wide, white-sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico to the west, the St. Petersburg–Clearwater area is quickly becoming a culinary destination. In recent years, the two cities have experienced a collective restaurant renaissance, with independent, chef-driven eateries opening in spades. While Central Avenue in St. Pete has long been the spot to drink and dine, now areas like Fourth Street (one of the main arteries heading north from the urban core) and the western Edge and Grand Central districts also have several excellent places to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for local seafood, Asian fusion, or modern Italian, you can find it all in these seaside communities, plus more than 35 craft breweries for when you want to enjoy a local brew. Below, we’ve rounded up eight top restaurants across St. Pete and Clearwater, offering everything from freshly caught fish to continental cuisine and American favorites for a true taste of the Sunshine City. Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on the Beach Located right on Clearwater Beach, Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill is the perfect place to savor fresh seafood and frozen cocktails while watching the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico. Immensely popular with locals and visitors, the open-air eatery usually runs a wait for a table, but offers daily live music by local artists to help guests bide the time. Order a Frenchy’s Rum Runner (rum, banana liqueur, blackberry brandy, and tropical fruit juices) and watch the show, or stroll the beach and search for seashells until you can score a table. Once seated, be sure to order Frenchy’s signatures like the creamy she-crab soup and the grouper sandwich, served either grilled, fried, or in buffalo, Cajun, Caribbean, and Reuben varieties. Caretta on the Gulf Courtesy of Visit Saint Petersburg-Clearwater Crab cake at Caretta on the Gulf, a restaurant with views of the Gulf of Mexico.

For a more upscale dining experience on Clearwater Beach, head to Caretta on the Gulf, the town’s only AAA Four Diamond restaurant. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a decadent Sunday brunch, the stylish spot serves fresh, seasonally inspired cuisine, as well as an “all-natural, organic menu” with expertly paired wines. Guests can also choose from sushi and raw bar items or opt for a four-course, prix-fixe dinner, which includes everything from jumbo lump crab cakes to roasted butternut squash bisque and New York strip steak. Whether dining inside or out, views of the Gulf of Mexico enhance every dish, from the fig-and-prosciutto flatbread at lunch to the Chilean sea bass with scampi butter at dinner. Castile Courtesy of Visit Saint Petersburg-Clearwater Castile offers a bird’s-eye view of St. Pete Beach. South of Clearwater Beach as the pelican flies, settle in for a bird’s-eye view of St. Pete Beach over breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Castile. Equipped with an expansive terrace, the restaurant and lounge pairs ocean vistas with Latin- and Mediterranean-inspired fare, designed to highlight local, seasonal ingredients. Flatbreads and tapas like lamb lollipops are the perfect complement to craft cocktails, while creative entrées—don’t miss the seafood paella with mussels, prawns, and clams—will satisfy even the most discerning palate. Be sure to also save some room for an indulgent dessert by pastry chef Amy Samples, like the chocolate terrine with Maldon smoked salt and pistachio olive oil. Casita Taqueria Courtesy of Visit Saint Petersburg-Clearwater Casita Taqueria has multiple locations throughout the city. For a local favorite on Central Avenue in downtown St. Pete, try Casita Taqueria, where the menu features tacos on fresh corn tortillas, homemade salsa, slow-cooked meats, and Mexican-style sandwiches called tortas. Guests can also look forward to specialty items like flautas (fried corn tortillas stuffed with Oaxacan cheese and shredded meat) and healthier Casita Bowls with veggies, beans, and rice. Order at the counter, then grab a seat at one of the picnic tables outside and sip a cold beer or sangria while you wait for your food to arrive. If you find yourself in other parts of the city, Casita has two additional locations on Fourth Street North and 66th Street North. IL Ritorno Courtesy of IL Ritorno At IL Ritorno, you can opt for the five-course menu with wine pairings.

