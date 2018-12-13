The Best New Restaurants in London in 2018

Fish and vegan restaurants were particularly popular in London’s 2018 openings—proof that eco-conscious Londoners are looking for tasty ways to cut meat out of their diet. While the East End continues to be a hot spot for chefs looking to make their name, particularly those who have served their tutelage in the grander Mayfair kitchens, the financial district, too, has made waves this year. Here are the eight new restaurants you’ll want to make reservations at the next time you’re in London.

Courtesy of Brigadiers With the opening of Brigadiers, the financial district is a destination for dinner now.

Brigadiers

The financial district of the City isn’t the usual destination for a night out, but Brigadiers, a thoroughly indulgent sports bar/Indian restaurant, is bucking the trend. Since its opening in June, its barbecued meats—and whiskey vending machine—have been pulling in the crowds, from a tandoori rib eye to lip-smacking goat chops. You can play pool or cards while snacking on the masala pork scratchings, and there are punch and champagne fountains to keep your whistle wet.

Courtesy of The Spread Eagle Who knew vegan pub fare could taste so good?

The Spread Eagle

The Sunday roast at the local pub is one Britain’s most enduring traditions. So when The Spread Eagle, London’s first 100 percent vegan pub, opened in January in Homerton, there were plenty wondering whether it would find an audience. It has, thanks to food that owes nothing at all to the nut roast. Fish-finger sandwiches (made of “tofish”), mushroom scallops, and jackfruit carnitas you’d swear were pulled pork will delight even the meat-eaters, while the triple-fried chips are worth the trip alone. Enjoy them with any one of its 16 vegan beers.

Courtesy of Cornerstone Seafood is the main draw at Cornerstone.

Cornerstone

Since April, Cornishman Tom Brown, once head chef at Michelin-starred The Capital, has been serving some of London’s best seafood at Cornerstone in a sparsely furnished dining room in trendy Hackney Wick. Go for the raw dishes for the full flavor—scallops with roast chicken dressing or pickled oysters with celery and horseradish cream, washed down with an English rosehip negroni. A sumptuous dessert list includes a baked-to-order pear crumble.

Photo by Angela Sam Sambal Shiok specializes in laksa, a Malaysian (and Singaporean) seafood noodle soup in a coconut-milk broth.

Sambal Shiok

Former lawyer Mandy Yin grew up in Kuala Lumpur, and her Malaysian laksa has been a staple of the street food scene for years now. In June, Sambal Shiok found a permanent address in Islington; it remains a fantastic value with everything on the menu less than $20. “The Standard” comes with fat rice noodles, fried tofu, sprouts, and beans, while “The Special” includes king prawns and poached chicken. It’s worth a trip if you’re a riesling fan, too. The specialized wine list complements the menu, which also includes beef rendang, gado gado salad, and fried chicken.

Photo by Jade Nina Sarkhel Pasta is the star of the menu at the West End’s Bancone.

Bancone

The West End, the entertainment quarter of London, is full of substandard Italian joints hoovering up the tourist dollar. So praise be for Bancone, which began serving its honestly priced and heartwarming pasta this June. Antipasti include smoked Gressingham duck with parmesan snow, while its fazzoletti comes in walnut butter and the tagliatelle with generous portions of braised lamb. The star dish is the oxtail ragu, cooked 10 hours in the open kitchen. A true neighborhood restaurant in the center of town.

Courtesy of Hide The cocktail bar at Hide

Hide