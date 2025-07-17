Travel InspirationHealth + Wellness

Transcendent Travel

The right trips—and places—can change your perspective. Here’s how to find them.

By Justin Goldman
July 17, 2025
Several hikers and Tibetan monks at a lookout over a gorge in Nepal

Nepal is one of many options for travelers looking for a natural or spiritual experience.

Photo by Michelle Heimerman

“One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of looking at things,” wrote novelist Henry Miller, and we couldn’t agree more. The world is huge, wild, and varied, and the only way to understand it—and how you fit into it—is to get out there.

There are many different ways to have a transcendent experience. Maybe it will happen to you on an outdoors adventure—say, spotting a snow leopard perched on a boulder in the high mountains of Asia. Maybe you’ll achieve a breakthrough while meditating on a clifftop above the Pacific Ocean. Or perhaps you’ll meet people from a different culture who can share new ways of finding happiness and fulfillment (and, just maybe, you can share a new perspective with them).

These stories explain how travel can benefit your health and how to really unplug on your travels. We reveal the best places for a meditation retreat, offer several ideas for an eco-friendly epic trip, and present two dozen great wellness hotels. We also dive into what happiness means across the world, examine “extreme relaxation” vacations, and more. Whether you’re seeking to connect with the natural world or your spiritual self, consider this guide your starting point.

Justin Goldman
A man with a selfie stick suba diving near the Great Barrier Reef.
Outdoor Adventure
Explore the World’s Oceans on These 7 Eco-Friendly Trips
Here’s how to get out on (and under) the water sustainably.
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now
Health + Wellness
Find Your Zen, No Passport Required, at These 8 Meditation Retreats
You don’t need to go halfway around the world to escape from the stress of daily life.
AFR0325_AfarAnswers.jpg
Spring 2025
How to (Actually, Really, Truly!) Unplug on Your Travels
It won’t be easy, but putting your phone on airplane mode might just be the key to a better vacation. Here’s how to draw some digital boundaries.
Slovenia
Health + Wellness
How Travel Can Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life
Some of the best bits of travel—exploration, exercise, and connection—can also be beneficial to your health.
Hotels We Love
24 Wellness Resorts and Hotels You Should Book Right Now
These are the 24 hotels we recommend most for wellness.
31/01/2025 às 13:00
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Chiva-Som, Thailand
Terraced pools with milky blue waters surrounded by chalky white stone
UNESCO World Heritage
12 Extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage Sites Where Nature Meets Culture
Cave art or beaches? Mountains or temples? Ancient ruins or volcanoes? You can enjoy both culture and nature at these remarkable sites.
Mar Del Cabo has sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
Health + Wellness
For the Stressed, Tired, and Burned Out: Hotels Are Now Offering “Extreme Relaxation” Vacations
Hotels are offering thoughtfully crafted programs where the luxury of travel isn’t about packing your itinerary—it’s about unpacking your stress.
People paddling down a river in a rainforest.
Epic Trips
10 Epic Eco-Friendly Trips, from Tracking Snow Leopards in India to Seeing the Greenland Ice Sheet
Answer the call to adventure on one of these conscientious tours.
Climate Conscious Travel
A look at the Knud Rasmussen Glacier near Kulusuk in East Greenland
Travel for Good
6 Unforgettable, Adrenaline-Packed Trips for Adventure Seekers
August 09, 2024 12:37 PM
 · 
Chloe Berge
A Challenging New Exhibit Spotlights a Transforming Arctic Through the Eyes of Its Communities
Unpacked, the Podcast
S2, E3: How to Travel, and Soothe Your Anxiety, in a Climate-Changing World
March 01, 2023 06:25 PM
Mashpi Ecological Reserve, Ecuador, Highlands, Cloud Forest
Sustainable Travel
Can A.I. Make Travel More Climate-Friendly?
August 23, 2024 09:36 AM
 · 
Chloe Berge
10 Amazing Ancient Forests Around the World
Natural Wonders
10 Amazing Ancient Forests Around the World
A visit to one of these long-lived woodlands is a restorative experience. Here’s how to see some of the oldest forests on Earth.
An illustration of a person dressed in traditional Hawaiian clothes and a white make traveler watering a tree.
Summer 2023
What’s the Best Way to Engage With and Honor Local Cultures When I Travel?
Experiencing a new culture can be one of the best parts about traveling—here’s how to engage with local communities respectfully.
Kumano Kodo
Health + Wellness
5 Solo Wellness Trips to Breathe Amid Trees, Slow Aging, and Challenge Yourself
From practicing yoga in Sri Lanka to soaking in hot springs in California, these are ways to treat your mind, body, and soul now.
Relaxing in the sun in Trieste, Italy
Health + Wellness
These 14 Places Around the World Have Unique Ways to Find Happiness
How different is the aloha spirit from joie de vivre? This global primer will help you find joy in any language.