Transcendent Travel

“One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of looking at things,” wrote novelist Henry Miller, and we couldn’t agree more. The world is huge, wild, and varied, and the only way to understand it—and how you fit into it—is to get out there.

There are many different ways to have a transcendent experience. Maybe it will happen to you on an outdoors adventure—say, spotting a snow leopard perched on a boulder in the high mountains of Asia. Maybe you’ll achieve a breakthrough while meditating on a clifftop above the Pacific Ocean. Or perhaps you’ll meet people from a different culture who can share new ways of finding happiness and fulfillment (and, just maybe, you can share a new perspective with them).

These stories explain how travel can benefit your health and how to really unplug on your travels. We reveal the best places for a meditation retreat, offer several ideas for an eco-friendly epic trip, and present two dozen great wellness hotels. We also dive into what happiness means across the world, examine “extreme relaxation” vacations, and more. Whether you’re seeking to connect with the natural world or your spiritual self, consider this guide your starting point.