Our Favorite Independent Bookstores in California

City Lights in San Francisco started as the first all-paperback bookstore in the U.S.

From iconic venues like City Lights in San Francisco to community gathering spots for food-obsessed readers, this list covers some of our top bookstores in the state.

share this article

The Golden State has a long tradition of literary excellence, and everyone from Mark Twain to Maya Angelou has found inspiration in California’s soaring redwoods, rugged coastline, cafés, culture, and art. It’s no surprise, then, that the state also has some of the country’s best bookstores. Here are some of our favorites in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Berkeley, and Manhattan Beach. City Lights

San Francisco San Francisco’s most iconic bookstore has been catering to readers since 1953, when poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Peter D. Martin founded the shop. Though it began as the first all-paperback bookstore in the nation, its collection spans three floors and has since grown to include new hardbacks. Perusing both the selection of titles in stock and those published by City Lights Publishers, readers will find contemporary and classic works about social issues that capture the radical spirit of the Beat poets who once frequented the store—and the city it calls home. —Sara Button Support it by: Donating to its GoFundMe campaign, signing up for its newsletter, and visiting its virtual storefront on Bookshop. Moe’s Books

Berkeley

This four-floor bookstore in the heart of Berkeley is my go-to for used books. The walls of the bottom floor are lined with half-priced titles in good condition. The middle two floors house fiction and heavily academic nonfiction (it’s down the street from UC Berkeley, after all), but the real treasure lives on the top floor, where delicate, antique tomes are available for your browsing. —Nicole Antonio



Support it by: Ordering gifts and books at moesbooks.com. Skylight Books

Los Angeles This 24-year-old indie bookshop in cool Los Feliz is a destination itself—in addition to devoted regulars who come for the author readings and book discussions held several times a week, the skylit space (with a tree growing inside!) attracts a lot of walk-in traffic. The store is on Vermont Avenue, on a stretch with lots of appeal—it’s around the corner from the vintage Los Feliz movie theater with neighboring cafés, boutiques, coffee shops, and diners. Be sure to look up from your book to scan for recognizable faces among the other people browsing: The surrounding blocks are where lots of actors, artists, musicians, and writers live. —Ann Shields

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement