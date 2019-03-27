The Best Beaches in Cuba

Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean, has no shortage of postcard-perfect shores, from family-friendly snorkeling spots to standout black-sand beaches.

The biggest of all Caribbean islands, Cuba is an intoxicating combination of tropical rhythms, modern art, painstakingly restored colonial architecture, and glorious natural landscapes. With nearly 3,500 miles of coastline and 430 beaches—including ones with powdery white, golden, and black sands—choosing the most suitable one in Cuba is a highly personal endeavor. Our favorite beaches are a mix of easy access spots, good snorkeling and diving locales, and family-friendly destinations. If you prefer silky white sand with tourmaline waters, try one of the all-inclusive resorts on Cayo Largo del Sur or Cayo Santa María. But note that many resorts are off-limits to U.S. travelers, who are prohibited from direct financial transactions with any Cuban entity linked to the armed forces, so check the list of restricted properties before you visit. Despite the restrictions, there are several legal ways for Americans to travel to Cuba today. Direct flights on commercial airlines, with an accompanying tourist visa, can be purchased online—even by U.S. passport holders, who are required to fill out a form indicating their purpose of travel. Most folks qualify under the “support for the Cuban people” category by staying in private homes (also known as casas particulares) and patronizing private businesses, including restaurants, bars, and crafts shops on their beach trip. Photo by Kamira/Shutterstock Varadero is one of the most popular beaches in Cuba, thanks to its efficient transportation and local bars. Best all-around beach Many travelers default to the resort town of Varadero and its eponymous beach, with its swaths of velvety white sand, blue water with nary a wave, and near-perfect weather year-round. This idyllic yet well-touristed spot two hours east of Havana, with public beaches as well as all-inclusive resorts, might be considered “not really Cuba,” due to its efficient transportation, buffet meals, and scripted musical shows. Those staying in a casa particular steps from the beach can rent lounge chairs, umbrellas, and even catamarans—and dancing to live rock-and-roll at nearby Casa del Tabaco, Beatles, or Club 62 will give travelers more of a local vibe. Photo by Roxana Gonzalez/Shutterstock Several transportation options link Havana with Santa Maria. Best beach near Havana Havana can be magical and has over five miles of archetypical Caribbean beach within easy reach. When you need a break from the hustle of the city, hail a taxi or board the hop-on/hop-off bus for the 30-minute trip to the beach strip of Playas del Este.

Almost anywhere else, Playas del Este, with over half a dozen beaches, would be packed with hotels, high-rises, and vacation homes. But not in cash-strapped, embargoed Cuba, where geopolitics and other factors make massive development nearly impossible. Of the handful of beaches out this way, Santa María is the most popular because of its many beachside restaurants and bars. But if lounging under a palm with no people cluttering the view is more of your scene, head to Mi Cayito. As Cuba’s only openly gay beach, it’s as beautiful as the others, but not as populated by locals. Guanabo, the next beach east, is a proper town with casas particulares, bars, restaurants, and shops. Beach lovers could even make this home base and commute to Havana for a fix of city culture and nightlife. Best day-trip beach from Havana Despite Playas del Este’s proximity to Havana, Jibacoa, which an hour-long drive away, earns honors as the most captivating beach day trip from the capital. Its namesake beach is a stellar one you can have almost to yourself—except in summer, when Cubans descend by truck, bus, car, and horse cart. Downhill from the modest Villa Loma de Jibacoa hotel is a small, scallop-shaped beauty known as Playa de Artistas. The biggest house on the beach has a facade full of works by Amelia Peláez, one of the country’s most renowned artists. While this house is reserved for visiting artists, the fabulous three-bedroom casa next door is available for rent through Villa Loma de Jibacoa. Cuba’s northern coastline generally lacks good offshore snorkeling, but the waters here teem with giant barrel sponges, multicolored coral, and enough tropical fish to keep you entertained. Related How to Go Beyond Havana in Cuba Best beach for diving and snorkeling

