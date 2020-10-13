Restock Your Toiletry Bag With These Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Even if you haven’t been traveling as much as you usually would be this year, now is the time to restock your dopp kit essentials. This Amazon Prime Day, which runs from October 13 through October 14, 2020, there are huge discounts to be found on luxury beauty products and essentials for staying healthy on the road. Here are the best deals we found on everything from French face creams to first aid kits and sunscreen.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream

This cult-favorite French beauty product (pictured above) is marked down 30 percent during Amazon Prime Day. The rich—but not greasy—formula is great for dry winter skin and can also be used as a makeup primer. Plus, the 2.54-ounce tube is small enough to carry on an airplane.

Courtesy of Amazon Juice Beauty sunscreen goes on sheer and is reef friendly.

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer

This multitasking cream delivers sun protection via zinc oxide, while coconut, sunflower, and jojoba oils provide an unsticky source of moisture for your skin. An AFAR editor favorite, it goes on sheer and comes in a travel-friendly two-ounce bottle. You’ll see the full 30 percent discount at checkout.

Courtesy of Amazon Clip this first aid kit to your backpack before your next hike.

Surviveware Small First Aid Kit

Weighing just one pound, this first aid kit is packed with 100 essentials you’d need for any emergency while camping, including bandages and tweezers. The interior has labeled pockets to make it easy to find what you need quickly.

Courtesy of Amazon Keep your dry hands hydrated this winter.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream