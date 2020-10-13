Restock Your Toiletry Bag With These Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Courtesy of Amazon
Oct 13, 2020
Travel to France may be off the table for now, but you can stock up on French beauty supplies on Amazon during Prime Day.
A few of our favorite travel-size toiletries and health essentials are on sale right now.
Even if you haven’t been traveling as much as you usually would be this year, now is the time to restock your dopp kit essentials. This Amazon Prime Day, which runs from October 13 through October 14, 2020, there are huge discounts to be found on luxury beauty products and essentials for staying healthy on the road. Here are the best deals we found on everything from French face creams to first aid kits and sunscreen.
This cult-favorite French beauty product (pictured above) is marked down 30 percent during Amazon Prime Day. The rich—but not greasy—formula is great for dry winter skin and can also be used as a makeup primer. Plus, the 2.54-ounce tube is small enough to carry on an airplane.
This multitasking cream delivers sun protection via zinc oxide, while coconut, sunflower, and jojoba oils provide an unsticky source of moisture for your skin. An AFAR editor favorite, it goes on sheer and comes in a travel-friendly two-ounce bottle. You’ll see the full 30 percent discount at checkout.
Weighing just one pound, this first aid kit is packed with 100 essentials you’d need for any emergency while camping, including bandages and tweezers. The interior has labeled pockets to make it easy to find what you need quickly.
Made with shea butter and glycerin, this hand cream will soothe the driest of hands this winter—especially now that we’re all washing them constantly to ward off COVID-19. The 1.69-ounce tube is small enough to fit in your pocket or your purse and is 20 percent off right now.
This fragrance-free mineral sunscreen is best for people with sensitive skin—and it’s half-off this Amazon Prime Day. The 1.3-ounce bottle is small enough to carry with you throughout the day for touch-ups and is TSA-friendly, too.
By now, you’re probably stocked up on reusable cloth face masks. But if you’re traveling soon and won’t have access to a washing machine, a spare set of disposables comes in handy. This 50-pack of the regular blue masks is 74 percent off right now.
