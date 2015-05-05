The 9 Best Airports to Spend Time In

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

The days of dreading a layover may be over. Airports around the globe are creating irresistible reasons to linger. (That picture up there, of the Centurion Lounge at SFO? Does that look like an airport lounge?)

HONOLULU AIRPORT

The Four Seasons Lanai Lounge

The Four Seasons has started what we hope will become a trend: comfy, quiet, well-stocked airport lounges for its Lanai-bound guests. Papaya smoothies, cappuccinos, cheese and crackers await—as does a concierge ready to check you in early, so you can head straight to the white-sand beach for swim—or to the new champagne bar—when you arrive. The Four Seasons Amman has a lounge at Amman Airport in Jordan, too. More please.

ADOLFO SUAREZ MADRID-BARAJAS AIRPORT, SPAIN

Esenza by SHA

Some people like to cram their face into a cradle for one of those 10-minute chair massages on their way to the gate—but if you really want to feel good before boarding, head to Madrid, where renowned SHA Wellness Clinic has opened two macrobiotic mini-spas, which guarantee a pre-board boost better than Airborne.

JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT, SINGAPORE

Forest Valley

Singapore’s airport has always been notoriously squeaky-clean, but by 2018 it’ll have some dirt—dirt planted with leafy ferns, shrubs, and thousands of trees in what will be a full-on, five-story garden, complete with a 40-foot cascading waterfall. Got a layover? Lace up your shoes and take a real hike in between flights.