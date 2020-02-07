Target’s Stylish New Luggage Line Is All Priced $180 or Less

The Open Story collection also features carry-on suitcases, backpacks, totes, packing cubes, duffle bags, travel wallets, and more. If you’re looking for basic neutrals, you’ll find carry-everywhere colors like black, silver, and navy blue. But if you want to make a statement, the bags also come in colors like coral, light pink, moss green, pale violet, and champagne gold.

Starting at $20 for a cosmetics case and maxing out at $180 for a large checked hard-shell suitcase , the nearly 40-piece collection launches in stores on February 9, 2020, and on target.com on February 13, 2020.

Finding affordable luggage that comes in fun colors and also includes details like durable spinner wheels and zippers that won’t break after one flight can feel like searching for a unicorn. Enter Target’s new luggage brand Open Story . Launched this February, Open Story bags come with many of the features that some of our favorite luggage brands have—but are all priced 25 to 35 percent less.

Most importantly, the quality checks out. In addition to giving the backpacks, packing cubes, and weekender bags a thorough inspection at a press preview, I got to take home one of the hard-shell carry-on suitcases to test out just before the brand’s launch. I wheeled it around Manhattan for a day—across avenues, up and down subway staircases, and even took it on the bus—and found that the durable YKK zippers, built-in TSA locks, and 360-degree Hinomoto Silent Run spinner wheels are similar to the ones you’ll find on higher-end luggage brands like Roam. Another detail I appreciated was that the hard luggage also expands an extra 20 percent, which gave me a little bit of wiggle room to bring back souvenirs.

While the carry-on size bag does come with a built-in USB port, you’ll have to bring your own power bank since it’s not included. The other downside is that because the battery has to be packed on the inside of the suitcase instead of on the outside (like the pop-out batteries in Away bags), it could make it tricky to remove quickly if you’re forced to gate check your suitcase.

Curious to see more? Check out some of our favorite pieces from the brand-new collection here before it launches in stores and online.

Target offers a 365 Day Happiness Guarantee, which allows for returns with a receipt up to one year after purchase. Each bag also comes with a 10-year limited warranty in case of any workmanship defects.

