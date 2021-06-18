Switzerland to Welcome Vaccinated Americans Starting June 28

Switzerland earlier this month joined the Europe reopening party by announcing that it will be welcoming back vaccinated American travelers as of June 28. The country joins France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Iceland in opening up to U.S. travelers after being closed to most visitors from the United States since March 2020.

Starting June 28, fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. can enter Switzerland and will not need to quarantine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. They will just need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

The new regulations are expected to be ratified by the Swiss government on June 23, the country’s tourism marketing organization Switzerland Tourism reports.

“I have long believed that Switzerland, with its small boutique towns, rustic villages dotted along picturesque valleys, and wide-open alpine landscapes is the natural choice for a post-COVID holiday,” stated Claudio Zemp, director of the Americas for Switzerland Tourism.

Currently, Switzerland considers proof of vaccination to be valid for up to 12 months, beginning two weeks after receiving the second dose of a COVID vaccination. Fully vaccinated travelers entering Switzerland by air must complete an online form. Travelers age 18 and younger can enter Switzerland even if they are not vaccinated as long as they are accompanied by vaccinated parents—if they are without their parents, they must be fully vaccinated to enter Switzerland.