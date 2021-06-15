Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors

It’s been a long 15 months for U.S. travelers eager to visit Portugal, but now the wait is over. Portugal on Tuesday reopened to all COVID-tested travelers from the United States, the U.S. Embassy in Portugal reports.

“Beginning June 15, non-essential (i.e., tourist travel) from the United States to mainland Portugal is permitted for travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test,” the embassy says in its latest update.

One week ago, Reuters reported that Portugal was preparing to open to vaccinated U.S. travelers, but there is no COVID-19 vaccine requirement for travel to Portugal from the U.S. at this time. Instead, all passengers entering Portugal, except for children age 24 months and younger, must simply provide proof of a negative, lab-generated COVID-19 test result. It either needs to be a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), such as a PCR test, performed within 72 hours of boarding, or a rapid antigen test performed within 24 hours of boarding.

No additional testing or quarantine will be required for mainland Portugal.

Airlines and cruise lines are being asked to confirm the test results prior to allowing passengers to board flights or ships heading for Portugal.

Travelers should complete a Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of traveling to Portugal.

The current measure is in place until June 27 when it will be reviewed; the rule will be revisited every two weeks after that and must be renewed to remain in place.