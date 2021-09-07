Sweden Bans U.S. Travelers, Vaccinated or Not

For two glorious months, Americans were able to book a vacation or reunite with family or friends in Sweden. But the opportunity is over, at least for now. After lifting its ban on travel from the United States on June 30, Sweden has reinstated its U.S. travel ban, effective September 6.

The move comes after the European Council last week announced its decision to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list. From June 30 to September 6, U.S. travelers who presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours prior to arrival could enter Sweden, regardless of vaccination status.

Now, only those Americans who are traveling to Sweden for an exempted purpose, such as residents of Sweden or essential workers, will be allowed to enter; they will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival. Leisure travelers will be turned away at the border.

“The amendment is the result of an update of EU recommendations regarding travel into the EU based on . . . the severely deteriorated epidemiological situation in these countries,” the Swedish government stated in a release about the new entry protocols.