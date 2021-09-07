Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Michelle Baran
  •  September 7, 2021

Sweden Bans U.S. Travelers, Vaccinated or Not

Americans can no longer travel to Sweden for leisure purposes, effective September 6.
Sweden Bans U.S. Travelers, Vaccinated or Not

Until we meet again, Stockholm.

Photo by Shutterstock

For two glorious months, Americans were able to book a vacation or reunite with family or friends in Sweden. But the opportunity is over, at least for now. After lifting its ban on travel from the United States on June 30, Sweden has reinstated its U.S. travel ban, effective September 6.

The move comes after the European Council last week announced its decision to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list. From June 30 to September 6, U.S. travelers who presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours prior to arrival could enter Sweden, regardless of vaccination status.

Now, only those Americans who are traveling to Sweden for an exempted purpose, such as residents of Sweden or essential workers, will be allowed to enter; they will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival. Leisure travelers will be turned away at the border.

“The amendment is the result of an update of EU recommendations regarding travel into the EU based on . . . the severely deteriorated epidemiological situation in these countries,” the Swedish government stated in a release about the new entry protocols.

There is some future hope for the vaccinated, however. The Swedish government stated that it is “examining the possibility of exempting fully vaccinated residents of certain third countries from the entry restrictions”—but did not specify which countries might be considered and added that it will “return to this issue at a later date.” So, when and whether vaccinated U.S. travelers may possibly be exempt from the ban remains TBD.

>> Next: 11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is a senior deputy editor at Afar, where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Michelle joined Afar in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

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