Stephen Hawking Memorabilia to Be Exhibited in the U.K.

London’s Science Museum and the Cambridge University library said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearance on The Simpsons.

The entire contents of Hawking’s office at Cambridge—including his communications equipment, memorabilia, bets he made on scientific debates and office furniture—will be preserved as part of the collection belonging to the Science Museum Group.

Hawking occupied the office at the university’s department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics from 2002 until shortly before his death in 2018.

Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Stephen Hawking's tortoiseshell spectacles with analogue sensor are displayed in front of an early generation voice synthesiser box used by Hawking.

Highlights will go on display at the London museum early next year. Museum officials are also hoping to create a touring exhibition in the U.K. before setting up a permanent display in London.

Meanwhile, his vast archive of scientific and personal papers, including a first draft of his bestselling A Brief History of Time and his correspondence with leading scientists, will remain at Cambridge University’s library.

Hawking studied for his PhD at Cambridge and later became the university's Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, the same post that Isaac Newton held from 1669 to 1702.

Cambridge’s acquisition of the 10,000-page archive means that Hawking’s papers will join those of Newton and Charles Darwin at the university library, where they will soon be free for the public to access.