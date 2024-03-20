This Historic Arizona Hotel Is the Perfect Place to Celebrate Spring

Spring is one of the best times to plan a trip to Phoenix, thanks to the mild weather, blooming wildflowers, and distinctive seasonal events. Make the most of the season by staying at the Arizona Biltmore—an ideal way to enjoy all the city’s highlights while immersing yourself in an iconic property that’s served as a glamorous playground for presidents, dignitaries, and Hollywood’s elite since opening in 1929. When you aren’t out exploring, take advantage of amenities such as the Citrus Club, an exclusive lounge with dedicated concierge services, a curated bar selection, and buffet-style dining that’s included with select suites and club-level rooms.

This year, travelers can celebrate the resort’s history through the Arizona Biltmore 95th Anniversary Package; stay in one of the hotel’s meticulously renovated original 1929 cottages complete with curated art, private courtyards, and landscaped native cacti.

From watching Spring Training to open-air spa sessions, here are some of the top activities and experiences travelers can find at and around the resort this spring.

Outdoor dining at Arizona Biltmore Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

Stop and smell the wildflowers of Piestewa Peak

Surrounded by an epic landscape of majestic mountains and seemingly infinite Sonoran Desert, the Arizona Biltmore lies steps away from some of the most stunning wildflower fields in the state. Head to Piestewa Peak, located just five minutes from the resort, for panoramic views and marigolds, poppies, brittlebush, chuparosa, and more in full bloom along the Summit Trail. If you’d rather skip the 1,200-foot elevation gain, don’t fret; the recreation area around Piestewa Peak offers its share of family-friendly hiking and biking opportunities, as well as plenty of natural beauty.

A view of the city at sunset from Piestewa Peak. Daniel Ellis/Unsplash

Watch a ball game or two

In the heart of Phoenix and within 20 miles of all the Valley’s stadiums, the Arizona Biltmore serves as an ideal home base during Spring Training. Whether you’re rooting for the Reds or the Rangers, catch your favorite team at a nearby ballpark before returning to the resort for a dip in the Saguaro Pool or a cocktail at The Spire Bar. Every night this season the lively social venue—considered by many to be the best outdoor bar in Phoenix—will offer a festive Grand Slam Game Day Menu to top off a day of Spring Training games.

Discover the ultimate spring break

Arizona Biltmore’s Paradise Pool and The Twist Water Slide Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

The Arizona Biltmore has something exciting and special for guests of all ages to enjoy, from hot air balloon rides and family dive-in movies to stargazing and horseback riding. Beat the heat at seven chilled pools, including the Paradise Pool, home to an incredible triple water slide and air-conditioned cabanas, and the adults-only Saguaro Pool. Rent custom Pashley bikes and embark on a guided tour of the lush resort grounds. Unwind by gazing up at the stars around the crackling glow of your cottage’s fire pit.

Perfect your swing at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club

The Arizona Biltmore Golf Club Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

Nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and adjacent to the Arizona Biltmore, the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club has earned a reputation as one of the most prestigious golf courses in the country. Its rolling fairways and desert ravines have hosted heads of state, celebrities, and A-list athletes since the club opened in the late twenties. One of two championship courses, the Adobe Course ranks as a forefather of modern design with stunning vistas of the mountains and downtown Phoenix, while the newer Links Course features challenging fairways lined with lush pines and serene lakes. Those looking to improve their game can sign up for personalized lessons at every skill level.

Find bliss in nature at the spa

Yoga at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

Embrace the beauty and unique spirit of the Sonoran Desert at the Forbes-Four-Star-rated Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden. Enjoy treatments that incorporate locally sourced botanicals and other regional ingredients, such as the Alchemy Mud & Crystal Wrap experience, which uses indigenous, detoxifying mud and the Orange Blossom Ylang Exfoliation, during which agave (cactus) dry brushing helps to shed away dead skin. Pre- or post-treatment, immerse yourself in nature’s beauty in the Sol Garden, a dedicated outdoor relaxation space, where you can take time to reflect while experiencing contrast bathing (a type of therapeutic bath) with the cold plunge and hot tub, plush chaises, misters, and Sol Cafe.

Book now and discover for yourself why the Arizona Biltmore has been Phoenix’s top resort for nearly a century. Whether you’re visiting in time for spring or looking to chill out in the ultimate desert oasis this summer, you’ll experience the Arizona Biltmore’s legendary style and personalized service.