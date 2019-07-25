Southwest Just Announced Some Major News

For fans of Southwest Airlines, this week brought both good and bad news: The airline will be adding service to some destinations and discontinuing it to others.

First, the bad news: Newark is on the chopping block, where Southwest will cease scheduled flights on November 3, 2019. Although it’s been operating at the New Jersey airport since 2011, going forward, Southwest will concentrate its New York City–area flights out of LaGuardia. (It does not fly out of NYC-JFK.) Southwest currently has 20 daily flights out of Newark to 10 cities across the United States, including Chicago and Phoenix, and fliers on these routes will be rebooked or can receive a refund, according to USA Today.

In large part, the decision to cease service at Newark can be attributed to financial implications surrounding Boeing 737 Max planes, which regulators grounded in March over concerns about software systems. (Boeing is currently testing a software fix.) Southwest has more of the planes than any other airline, with 34, and despite Boeing’s promise to return the planes to service as early as October, Southwest has said it won’t fly the Max again until January 5, 2020, to give its pilots time to complete new training on the planes. This factor—coupled with below-average performance at Newark—led to Southwest’s decision to focus its efforts on LaGuardia, said CEO Gary Kelly in a statement.