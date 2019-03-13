United States Will Join Other Countries in Grounding Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

The United States has finally joined the growing list of countries, including the entire European Union, in banning Boeing 737 Max planes from its airspace on Wednesday. The safety of the aircraft was called into question after two of the planes crashed in the past five months.

The 737 Max 8 is one of the current models of Boeing’s popular single-aisle 737 Max fleet, which makes up most of Boeing’s orders. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board on Sunday. However, many airlines and aviation authorities are cautious to allow the planes to fly because the Boeing 737 Max 8 was also involved in a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October that killed 189 people.

After issuing a statement saying it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew” in Ethiopia, Boeing sent a technical team to the crash site to aid investigators into the cause of the disaster.

“Safety is Boeing’s number one priority and we have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max,” Boeing said in another statement on Tuesday. “We understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets. We’ll continue to engage with them to ensure they have the information needed to have confidence in operating their fleets.”