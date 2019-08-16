It’s Now Even Easier (and Cheaper) to Get to Hawaii

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is adding several new Hawaii routes from Sacramento, Oakland, and San Jose with one-way fares starting as low as $159.

As of mid-January 2020, the airline will have new, daily service between Sacramento and Honolulu. There will also be new nonstop service to both Lihue Airport on Kauai and Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawaii from both Oakland and San Jose—this will be the first time Southwest will be servicing those two Hawaiian islands.

The flights are all currently bookable for travel into early March and range from $159 for a one-way flight midweek up to $448 for a one-way fare during the weekend, with the bulk of flights landing in the $200 to $350 range each way.

The expansion brings to 18 the number of Southwest flights that will be traveling between California and Hawaii each day. The airline will also operate a total of 34 interisland flights daily, including a new service between Honolulu and Lihue and between Honolulu and Hilo, four times daily in each direction. In addition, it will add nonstop service between Kahului in Maui and Kona on the Island of Hawaii once daily in each direction.

Southwest airfares include no change fees (though fare differences will apply), and two checked bags are included. The Hawaii flights also tout gate-to-gate connectivity with Wi-Fi-enabled aircraft, free inflight movies, and live TV.