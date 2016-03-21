So You Wanna Spring Break on the West Coast?

Whatever kind of spring break you're looking for, there's a place out west for you

Whether you’re coming from across the country or the next city over, there are endless places to spring break on the sunny West Coast. Use your time off school—or plan some time off of work—to take a relaxing drive down the Pacific coast, get artsy, play in the sand, and eat hyper-local. There’s a spot for every traveler. Here, our six favorites for a week—or even just a weekend—off. 1. Get multi-cultural in San Francisco This is not the place to go if you're looking for long days at the beach. Instead, the perfect day in San Francisco starts with an insanely delicious breakfast, of which there are many options, followed by the tough decision of where to work up your appetite for lunch. Make sure to explore some of the city’s less touristy neighborhoods, like Japantown or the Sunset, and check out those on the beaten path destinations with a fresh eye thanks to the Detour app, which offers audio tours like you’ve never heard them before. San Francisco may be only 49 square miles, but every neighborhood can feel like a different world. You’ll find crazy-beautiful street art—perfect for inspiration or Instagram—in the Mission District’s Clarion Alley; genuine Italian cappuccinos in North Beach’s Little Italy; and a straight-out-of-Germany biergarten in Hayes Valley.

San Diego usually conjures up images of the following: postcard-quality beaches, oceanfront property, always-80’s weather, and, of course, surfing. All of that is true—and part of what makes San Diego one of the most ideal spring break spots on the West Coast. Though most come to kick back and relax, the beachside city may surprise you with all it has to offer outside of chilling on the sand. First of all, it’s up there with Cairns, Australia, and Utila, Honduras, as one of the seven best places in the world to get your scuba diving certification. Downtown San Diego also boasts one of the most thriving Little Italys in the States, dating back to the 1920s. Furthermore, San Diego’s prime border location means day trips can be international (hello, Mexico!).

