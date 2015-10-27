Is This San Francisco’s Most Underrated Neighborhood?

Most folks arrive in San Francisco and head straight to the Mission, Castro, North Beach, or one of a dozen other neighborhoods…but not Japantown, which is a total shame. The tiny six-block area has a remarkably different feel from the rest of the city and is packed with enough rad experiences to occupy a whole day. Go with your family, your partner, or even alone.

Noon: A Blast from the Past

When San Francisco was rocked by the 1906 earthquake, many of the Japanese residents in the city relocated to this corner of the city. Back then, there were over 30 blocks of businesses. What’s left of the shops and restaurants are mostly in this old Japan Center Mall, which hasn’t really changed much since being built in the 60s. Perfect for kids with adventurous palettes, Isobune floats various sushi on boats along a moat that circles the bar.

Hit Mitsu for boba. Pro tip: you can adjust your bubble tea’s sweetness, and should go lower than you might usually—they’re heavy-handed with the sugar but generous with the portions. Daiso is a bit like a Japanese dollar store, with rows and rows of kitschy sake sets and bowls, offbeat candies, and quirky trinkets. Kinokuniya is the city’s motherlode for anime in English and Japanese. Any magazine-lover will obsess over their extensive newsstand, too.

2PM: Upgrade Your Hardware