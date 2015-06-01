Six Things Every Flower Lover Must Do

It used to be the norm to stop and smell the flowers, but now you can drink them, eat them, even plan a whole trip around them. From expeditions that guide you through carpets of wild geraniums to rose-scented spa treatments and bouquets that have been harvested with extra TLC, we bring you a host of new ways to enjoy posies around the world.

1. Enjoy our favorite bloom for longer than the Spring.

Recently, Alaskan horticulturalists made an advantageous discovery: The state has the perfect summer soil for peonies (seen above), grown elsewhere during a tiny window in spring. They distribute them now to the Lower 48. Buy the showy buds through August from California’s Farmgirl Flowers or your local organic flower shop.

farmgirlflowers.com

2. Book an intoxicating aromatherapy treatment.

Mandarin Oriental’s spas recently began using Aromatherapy Associate’s Inner Strength oil, which has a delicate rose scent, for massages. Book a treatment or buy a bottle of their super fragrant bath oil to get a similar experience at home.

aromatherapyassociates.com, $73

3. Eat some James-Beard-approved flowers.