Singapore’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss

These are the districts to explore for a truly multicultural Singapore experience, from Chinatown to Little India.

share this article

Tourists often rave about Singapore’s ultramodern skyline of skyscrapers and supertrees. But we locals are the first to admit—those attractions won’t even begin to tell you who we really are. To glimpse what life on this island is actually like, spend a day or two checking out some of our everyday neighborhoods. That way you’ll experience the things we take pride in—our nation’s humble origins, our multicultural identity, and our love of good food. You can start with these six colorful and historic districts: Photo by Lester Ledesma Nostalgic street murals by artist Yip Yew Chong celebrate Chinatown's heritage. Chinatown Best for: Shopping and chinoiserie—and dim sum Back in 1822, the British colonial government allocated this area west of the Singapore River for the many Chinese immigrants settling here. Now a tourist attraction with its nostalgic street murals by artist Yip Yew Chong, Chinatown remains a cherished repository of this nation’s ethnic Chinese heritage. The jumble of souvenir stalls and handicraft shops outside the MRT station might look touristy, but many items here—such as retro 1920s “Shanghai girl” posters, lacquered dowry chests, or fine Chinese porcelain—can be worth a second look. Make your way through this street market, toward the People’s Park Complex where all the local activity happens. Say “Hi!” to the old uncles playing checkers outside, then walk inside to browse the rows of shops carrying everything from traditional Chinese medicine to woven baskets and antique mah-jongg sets. This two-story market also hosts a cavernous hawker center bursting with down-home Singaporean staples. From here, check out the nearby Buddha’s Tooth Relic Temple, which houses several massive prayer halls containing ornate Buddhist artwork. Afterwards, help yourself to authentic Hong Kong–style dim sum at Red Star Restaurant. Photo by Lester Ledesma In Little India, the heady scent of incense, Tamil music, and markets will transport you across the Bay of Bengal.

Little India Best for: the sights, sounds, and flavors of Big India

ADVERTISEMENT

What was once a swampy area for Indian cattle traders in the 1800s has since grown to become the bustling heartland of Singapore’s ethnic Indian population. Little India expands from both sides of Serangoon Road and starts from the busy Tekka Market at its southern end. This building is the go-to spot for South Asian supplies, where heaps of fragrant spices, bundles of herbs, or packs of bracelets and henna tattoos can be bought at wholesale (and very negotiable) prices. Outside the building, sari tailors share commerce space with jewelry merchants and traditional mamak sundry shops. If the heady scent of incense combined with the Tamil music hasn’t taken you across the Bay of Bengal, then surely the traditional flower garland vendors lining Buffalo Road will. From this street, a little alley leads to the former home of Tan Teng Niah—it’s a beautifully restored antique Chinese villa with colors that will liven up your IG feed. You can then stop for tea and dosa at Komala Vilas, which has been serving authentic South Indian delicacies since 1947. Photo by Lester Ledesma Boutique shopping backed by a mosque's call to prayer in Kampong Glam. Kampong Glam Best for: the Middle East–meets–Far East vibe, plus hipsters The laid-back Malay eateries along North Bridge Road give a sleepy village feel to one side of this neighborhood—until you reach the massive Sultan Mosque at the corner of Arab Street. Kampong Glam was once known for its Arab immigrant population, and for almost a century now, it has been the starting point for local Muslims embarking on their hajj pilgrimage. The area has kept its Middle Eastern flavor, especially along Arab Street with its generations-old shops selling Persian carpets, Ottoman lamps, and textiles. At the adjacent Bussorah Street, alfresco Turkish and Lebanese restaurants compete for diners within earshot of the Sultan Mosque’s evening prayer call. Alaturka, in particular, serves up a mean platter of hummus, koftas, and kebabs. Fifty meters away at the hipster-overrun Haji Lane, traditional stores have been replaced by not-so-traditional vintage clothing shops and retro boutiques. Head over to the street art–encrusted southern end for the requisite selfie—and an ice-cold beer with live music at Blu Jaz Café. Photo by Lester Ledesma Changi Village is the closest thing that Singapore has to a modern seaside community.

Changi Village Best for: simple pleasures in a quiet seaside setting