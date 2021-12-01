Singapore’s Geylang Neighborhood Is Developing a New Reputation as a Foodie Hot Spot

Some Singaporeans raise an eyebrow when they learn I live with my family in Geylang. For decades, this township has been notorious as a red-light district, an incongruous aspect of Singapore’s wholesome image. But there’s another reason people converge here on weekends. Amid narrow lanes hemmed by shophouses and temples, restaurant chefs are cooking some of the tastiest regional food in Singapore.

Many evenings, my wife and I land at Ăn Là Ghiền, a hot pot joint that feels straight out of Hanoi, complete with squat chairs and bowls of steaming sour prawn soup. Other times, we head to Dong Bei Dumpling King, a Chinese eatery where we always order the crispy pork-and-celery-filled dumplings. For a Thai fix, our go-to is Gu Thai House, with curries and noodles all cooked to suitably spicy standards. Anthony Bourdain loved JB Ah Meng for white pepper crab and Sin Huat Eating House for crab bee hoon, a whole crab served with rice noodles.

There are also decades-old restaurants run by generations of local Singaporeans, themselves the descendants of migrant workers. At 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi, the siu mai (steamed dumplings) and char siew bao (pork buns) come hot, fast, and 24/7. Keng Wah Sung—one of the oldest coffee shops in Singapore—serves the same kopi (coffee with sweetened condensed milk) and coconut jam on toast from the recipe its founder concocted in the 1970s.