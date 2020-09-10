A Shopper’s Guide to Orchard Street, New York City

New York City’s Orchard Street still resonates with history but its boutiques, wine bars, and galleries have the future in mind.

This street—once known for pushcarts and just-arrived immigrants—offers a rich taste of NYC culture for art lovers in search of the next big thing and those simply in the market for a steel-boned corset.

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world through our coverage, because while you may not be traveling right now, there's always room for inspiration. Due to COVID-19, some of the following shops and galleries may be temporarily closed or have limited hours. Please check each shop’s website for the latest upates. New York City’s Orchard Street has weathered the age-old neighborhood story: boom, bust, and boom again. In the 19th and early 20th century, Orchard Street was the most famous of the pushcart-clogged Lower East Side shopping streets. As part of a sanitation drive by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in the 1930s, safe and clean indoor public markets were built around the city, and most of Orchard Street’s pushcart vendors relocated inside Essex Market. The neighborhood’s brick-and-mortar shops remained but in the second half of the 20th century, drug-related crime, urban blight, and New York City’s failing economy led to some depressing local shopping options. In recent decades, though, artists and makers have moved into the old storefronts and opened shops, galleries, and boutiques; Orchard Street has once again become a shopping (and eating and drinking) destination. Orchard Street runs from East Houston Street at the north to Canal Street at its southern end. The northernmost blocks were—until only recently—crowded with wholesalers of leather jackets, luggage, plastic jewelry, and, well, cheap merch. You’ll still find jackets for sale and a couple of luggage stores, but most of the old retail shops have been replaced by bars and restaurants. (A branch of Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya and the extraordinary pizza at Una Pizza Napoletana are standouts—definitely worth coming back for when you’re hungry.) Cross Stanton Street to see some vestiges of the old Orchard Street: Several tailors and one last fabric store hold on to their storefronts in an area that used to be a garment district. Small clothing stores have taken the place of the fabric and notion shops, like Self Edge (a men’s shop with a focus on fancy Japanese selvedge denim clothing) and Askan (where you can pick up a jean jacket hand-painted with the visage of Sade, as well as a variety of cool artist-made T-shirts and hoodies).

The real old-school holdout in these parts is Orchard Corset. Don’t expect frills or a beautifully laid-out lingerie boutique: The walls of the shop are lined with shelves packed with stacks of cardboard boxes. The owners, an Orthodox Jewish couple (the store is closed on Saturday for the Sabbath), are unexcitable and expert. They will listen to what you want in bra, garters, shapewear, or corset, but be prepared for a calm disagreement about the size you actually need. Trust them. With a mere glance, they can tell what size you are. Your fellow customers, seeking the efficient and amazingly accurate help the shop is known for, will include older Orthodox Jewish ladies, trans women, performers, and brides. Be prepared to enjoy some real New York attitude—not rude, but matter of fact and nonjudgmental—and walk out, well, uplifted. Photo by Ann Shields Look up to find vestiges of the street’s retail past. Further south down Orchard, more of the storefronts are occupied by art galleries—some of which are pop-up gallery spaces that you’ll never find again, but others have been operating in the area since commercial rents in the East Village got too high. The block of Orchard Street between Rivington and Delancey has a few notable LES venues. Back in 2015, Russ & Daughters, a beloved deli doing business up on East Houston Street since 1920, opened a sit-down café here. Yes, there will always be a line. And yes, it is worth the wait. (Tip: Order the classic deli board with a bialy.) Right across the street, Max Fish Bar maintains an air of hardcore art-bar cool, even though it’s been in the neighborhood since 1989, long before the current wave of gentrification. Look up when you’re standing in front of Max Fish for a glimpse of the old Lower East Side shopping experience—this building, now devoted to condos upstairs and the Perrotin Gallery on the ground floor, still proudly and loudly bears the colorful signage of its past incarnation as S. Beckenstein’s, an upholstery fabric store that started from a pushcart and managed to lure the fanciest interior designers down to the neighborhood for its cut-rate prices for decades until it moved uptown in 2003. Delancey Street bisects both Orchard Street and the Lower East Side. Below Delancey, you’ll see more Chinese businesses—printers, funeral homes, import companies, light industry—edging up Orchard Street from Chinatown at its south end. The mix makes this segment of the street even more interesting. There’s a little thrill of discovery when you come upon the colorful window of a gallery or design shop exactly where you don’t expect one. Photo by Ann Shields Pick up a puzzle or a book or some locally made jewelry at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum Shop.

