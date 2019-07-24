The World’s First Airport Terminal Named for an LGBTQ Leader Opens in San Francisco

Eponymous airports around the world regularly commemorate historic figures, from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (named after the first African American to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice) to the Paris–Charles de Gaulle Airport (dedicated to the army officer who led World War II’s French Resistance against Nazi Germany). None of them, however, has been named for prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer people.

That is, until July 23, when San Francisco International Airport (SFO) opened the first section of its new terminal named after Harvey Milk. (The politician and equal rights activist made history as the first-ever openly gay elected official in California; he served on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors for 11 months before his assassination in 1978.) While Milk’s name won’t be lent to the airport in its entirety, the SFO expansion—officially called Harvey Milk Terminal 1—does mark the world’s first airport terminal named for an LGBTQ leader.

The first phase of SFO’s new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 features Boarding Area B (BAB). The nine-gate area—which currently services Southwest Airlines and JetBlue passengers—includes free Wi-Fi, domestic and international gates, six food and beverage concessions (including Bay Area establishments such as Amy’s Organic Drive-Thru, Bun Mee, and the Little Chihuahua), plus a kids’ play area, yoga room, and pet relief area.



Courtesy of Woods Bagot A rendering of the nine-gate Boarding Area B section of Harvey Milk Terminal 1, which serves domestic and international travelers.

The new terminal also features SFO’s first gender-neutral restrooms (in addition to women’s and men’s facilities), which is a fitting inclusion to honor the facility’s namesake LGBTQ activist.

