This Epic Archaeological Site Is Older Than Stonehenge

I’m standing on a hilltop amid millennia-old ruins, surrounded by a landscape of sun-dried grass. It looks as if I’m in the middle of nowhere—a strange way for me to think about a spot that might be the center of everything.

This is Göbekli Tepe, one of the most important archaeological discoveries in human history. Located in eastern Türkiye’s region of ancient Mesopotamia near the city of Şanlıurfa (also known as Urfa), it was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2018, and it’s home to the oldest known human-made megaliths, or massive stone pillars, in the world (dating to 9600 B.C.E.). It’s also a central place in the timeline of the Neolithic Revolution, when, after an age of nomadic hunting and gathering, Homo sapiens decided it was time to settle down.

Up ahead, beneath a sweeping protective canopy, I see a collection of buildings: oval gathering spaces with carved T-shaped pillars on pedestals of bedrock that still present a mystery to experts. As a large tour group mills around a raised walkway taking photos, I meet with the archaeologist in charge, Dr. Lee Clare, at the spot where the excavation first began in the 1990s by another German archaeologist, Klaus Schmidt. A youthful expert in prehistoric archaeology, Clare wears skinny jeans and a sun hat. A few stray cats walk with us as he explains the site, a settlement that shows the gradual transition of humans from hunter-gatherers to settlers and farmers.

One thing Clare is adamant about: This is not a temple. Schmidt originally touted Göbekli Tepe as “the world’s first temple” in a bid to get attention. But, as Clare explains, no matter how much we’re conditioned into thinking megaliths are religious sites, there’s nary a deity, god, or goddess depicted here. Instead, he shows me relief carvings of snakes, insects, cranes, and even a fox being held under an arm. All of this was accomplished by hunter-gatherers without any metal carving implements. “This is not a primitive group of people,” he reminds me. “These were modern humans with simple tools.”

The depictions on these T-shaped pillars are essential to the story of humanity. Clare explains: “Here is the earliest example of a man-made environment, where they’re carving their myths, their narratives, onto a large piece of stone in a building to promote identity, belonging, being part of a group at a time [when humans were] going through a very drastic transition from hunting-gathering to farming. This is a part of it. Cognitively, they’re changing. Their minds need to adapt.”

Yet what he is most excited about isn’t the 50-ton carved stones rising more than 16 feet, but a small rectangular stone room on the other side of the walkway. These are “ninth-millennium [B.C.E.] domestic structures,” he says, pointing to a preserved wall that marks the area where people once lived, the basalt grinding stones and basin on the floor. “This is really quite spectacular.”

If he’s excited, I’m excited. It may be the simplest-looking part of the whole complex, but also the most telling. The ordinary can be beautiful and astounding. Yes, our brains like the spectacular, but a site of this magnitude is about seeing what’s beneath the surface. As we look across the landscape, Clare reminds me of how much more there is to uncover. Because every single spot on Earth is in the middle of somewhere, and questions and stories are all we ever really have.