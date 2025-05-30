This Resort Offers the Dreamiest Suites in the Caribbean

Sandals Resorts knows how to keep things fresh. As a pioneer of resorts in the Caribbean for more than 40 years, the brand is constantly introducing new dining concepts, activities, experiences, and accommodations, all designed to create exceptional stays. The latest rooms and suites continue in this spirit—the result of the family-owned and -operated company’s commitment to treating guests and each other like family.

For more than 40 years, Sandals has been reinventing the Caribbean vacation, from new dining spots with local, farm-to-table food to stylish new suites and activities like pickleball and yoga. It’s all part of a mission to make every stay special for every traveler.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Whether you’re taking a dip in your own private pool at Sandals Grande St. Lucian or kicking back in a penthouse suite with butler service at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Jamaica, you can relax in comfort with excellent, friendly service. Plus, nonstop flights from the U.S. to the Caribbean make getting there easy. American Airlines has new direct flights from Miami to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, every Wednesday and Saturday—Sandals Dunn’s River is 30 minutes from the airport.

Stay near Dunn’s River Falls

Sandals Dunn’s River Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

In a secluded corner on Jamaica’s North Coast sits Ocho Rios, filled with waterfalls, rivers, and lush forests. You can immerse yourself in the island’s natural wonders when you book one of Sandals’ newest additions to its portfolio, Sandals Dunn’s River. Imagine waking up to the gentle hum of the ocean at your doorstep or enjoying breakfast in a beachfront suite.

Here, you can enjoy a day of adventure and a laid-back lifestyle, which go hand in hand in Jamaica, by spending the day on the clear waters with included water sports activities or exploring the nearby iconic Dunn’s River Falls. Fuel up with the island’s celebrated jerk flavors at the property’s traditional Jerk Shack or catch of the day at the onsite seaside grill Galene.

The resort opened in 2023 on a pristine, white-sand beach side. Growing up on the shores of Jamaica, Sandals’ late founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, poured his heart into Sandals Dunn’s River, the final project he collaborated on with his son, Adam Stewart, who’s now executive chairman.

Book a family or group trip to Ocho Rios

A villa with four one-bedroom Butler Suites at Sandals Ochi. Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Less than 20 minutes from the airport, Sandals Ochi means less time in transit and more time to discover the Caribbean Riviera. Escape to newly launched villas featuring two to four one-bedroom Butler Suites ideal for families and groups. At Sandals Ochi, these spacious retreats offer the ultimate relaxation, complete with well-appointed bedrooms, private pool access, and plenty of cozy nooks for unwinding. Blending contemporary design with a warm Caribbean vibe, villas have rattan accents, tropical motifs, and soothing beach-inspired hues to create the perfect setting for your dream getaway.

With butler service included with villas, you can focus on spending quality time with your friends and family and making memories. Even better, choose the Fear of Missing Ochi: The Ultimate Friends’ Getaway package for a two- or four-bedroom villa that comes with a private pool, $350 experience credit, butler service, an exclusive in-villa dining experience, a VIP beach club day, a dedicated photographer, and personalized goodies.

Stay in a Beachfront Suite in Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean’s new Beachfront Butler Suites with private pools boast plush king-sized beds, spa-style bathrooms, and stylish living areas with a dining table and fully stocked bar. As evening descends, enjoy the tranquility of the soaking tub on the patio. Guests in these suites also have a butler for personalized service that complements their seaside vacation.

Reserve a villa in Saint Lucia

You can also have a personal butler and privacy when you check into one of the new Rondoval Villas at Sandals Regency La Toc in Saint Lucia. Choose between Sky Villas or Butler Suites, which both include your own pool, private patio, and soaking tub. Tucked away in the resort’s newest and most secluded area, Butler Villas feature design that nods to the natural beauty of Saint Lucia.

Picture sunset views with a glass of something refreshing in hand. The property’s Rondoval Butler Sky Villas are lush havens with a spacious rooftop terrace for catching those epic Caribbean golden hours and cool tropical breezes. Inside and out, there’s ample space to unwind, and the villas have direct access to a serene river pool. You’ll also enjoy in-room check-in, a fully stocked bar, and butler service—all included to make your stay effortless.

Sleep in an overwater bungalow in Jamaica and Saint Lucia

An overwater bungalow at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Perhaps the only experience that rivals the ocean views of Sky Villas is a room over the ocean. The first of their kind in the Caribbean, the overwater bungalows and villas at properties like Sandals Grande Saint Lucian perch on a floating deck above turquoise waters for a stay that helps immerse you in the natural setting. Glass floors connect you to the rich marine environment, and soaking tubs for two, over-the-water hammocks, and private infinity pools invite romance.

These thoughtful touches—combined with water sports and other activities, delicious cuisine, and a connection to local culture—bring you the best of the Caribbean at Sandals. Sandals’ commitment to staying ahead of what guests want also gives you new ways to experience the Caribbean, and always exceeds expectations.

Immerse yourself in nature at Sandals Saint Vincent

Lush forests and white-sand beaches surround the newest member of the Sandals family, Sandals Saint Vincent. This resort along the Lesser Antilles features Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas, spacious suites situated in a secluded cove with a dedicated second-floor deck offering ocean views. The design of all suites on the property emphasizes indoor-outdoor living, with tranquil views and tropical foliage.