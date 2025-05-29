How Travel Can Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

The science is fairly conclusive: a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep all help you live longer. Something else that could extend your lifespan? Travel. According to a March 2025 report from the Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) and the nonprofit Transamerica Institute (devoted to research and education about retirement security), it just might.

The report highlights research linking regular travel to better health and longer lifespans in older adults. The goal of the findings, which draw on scientific studies and an expert roundtable, is to encourage the travel industry and policymakers to better engage and support this growing demographic, with the global population of adults over 60 expected to reach 2 billion by 2025.

For travelers, the key takeaway is clear: Travel isn’t simply a good time—it’s also a plus for the body and the brain. The report highlights that getting out and exploring consistently can lower mortality risk by 36 percent and even lower the risk of dementia by 47% in older adults through culturally enriching activities. That’s because lifestyle choices—like staying active and mentally engaged—play an important role in how we age.

“We know from many studies over the years that genetics is only part of what drives healthy aging,” says Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey and an expert on aging who was not involved in the report. “For the average person, nongenetic factors have a greater impact in keeping your brain and body healthy as your age.”

One of those factors is simply getting out and experiencing new things. “It doesn’t have to be a huge, expensive trip,” says Melissa Gong Mitchell, one of the report’s authors and executive director of GCOA, an international organization focused on helping leaders in both the public and private sectors adapt to the rapidly growing 60+ population. “It can just be making sure we’re carving out time to see a different place or to visit family.”

So, what exactly is it about travel that makes it such a boon to healthy aging?

Getting you moving

Travel—especially the kind that gets you on your feet—has been linked to a range of physical and cognitive benefits. It’s not news that walking and exercise are good for the heart, whether it’s strolling through a European city or hiking through a cloud forest in Costa Rica. But what you might not know is that they’re also great for your brain. “When people travel, they tend to walk more and explore different neighborhoods,” says Small. “And we know that cardiovascular conditioning is important for brain health.”

Small notes that walking at a moderate pace can actually increase the size of the hippocampus memory center in the brain—and that walking outdoors may offer even greater cognitive benefits than, say, walking on a treadmill.

The good news for travelers, according to Maeve Hartney, chief program officer at Road Scholar, a nonprofit that offers educational tours and trips all over the world for adults over the age of 50, is that travel naturally involves movement. That’s true whether you’re exploring a new city on a different continent or taking a day trip close to home. “Even if you do the most sedentary travel, you leave your home, you have some form of transportation, you stay somewhere else,” says Hartney, who took part in the expert roundtable behind the GCOA and Transamerica Institute report. “You are coming out of the confines of your home, and there is always some mobility.”

Feeding your curiosity

Some of the simple pleasures of traveling, like spending time with friends and family, can also be beneficial. Photo by Marco Arguello

One of the biggest appeals of travel—no matter age or abilities—is the opportunity to discover new places and immerse yourself in different cultures. That sense of exploration can be powerful for older adults, says Hartney, who notes that Japan and South Korea are particularly “hot” destinations right now among U.S. travelers, thanks to their rich histories and traditions.

But how exactly does cultural immersion support healthy aging? “Our brains crave novelty,” says Small. “When we explore newness, it really stimulates our minds.” That stimulation can come from anything that sparks curiosity—like visiting museums, exploring historic landmarks, or learning about local customs and cuisine.

When selecting destinations, both Small and Hartney agree that travelers should let their passions guide their choices, whether that’s art or nature or something else. “What are you interested in? Is it a place? Is it a thing? It could be food and wine. You can travel anywhere in the world and do a deep dive into local food and wine,” Hartney says. “Depending on what your interests are, what really excites you and inspires you—pick that first.”

Finding community

The report’s authors suggest you let your passions drive your travel choices. Photo by Geoff Haggray

Travel can be a helpful way to combat loneliness—especially for older adults going through big changes like retirement, losing a partner, or having an empty nest. For solo travelers, new places naturally open the door to meeting people, whether it’s fellow travelers or locals.

“We get a lot of people who have been recently widowed,” says Road Scholar’s Hartney. “They might have traveled all their lives with the same person, and now they’re trying to get back out there. And they will tell you it was the most fulfilling experience of their lives because they connected with other people, they shared experiences with other people, and it gave them the confidence to keep going forward.”

Programs designed for older travelers, like those offered by Road Scholar, intentionally build in social elements to foster connection. “Whether it’s with the group that you are traveling with, or then as you start to do the learning and the exploration piece of it, it’s meeting locals, it’s dining at local restaurants and having the chef come out and talk about how he prepared the meal, where he purchased the ingredients,” Hartney says.

The GCOA and Transamerica Institute report also highlights intergenerational travel as a powerful way to support emotional well-being in older adults. Road Scholar’s family programs are prime examples, as are their popular “grandparent trips”—with options ranging from Paris getaways for older grandchildren to nature-focused adventures in U.S. national parks and places like Costa Rica and the Galápagos Islands for all ages. These experiences bring grandparents and grandchildren (without the middle generation) together through shared interests.

“You are building phenomenal memories, bonds that will be lifelong, and keeping the generations connected,” says Hartney. So, if you’ve been putting off that trip, it’s not too late. Think of it as an investment in your health and longevity—one your future self might thank you for.