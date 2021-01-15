Rimowa Just Launched Its First-Ever Collection of Soft Bags

Known for its hard-sided aluminum suitcases, the iconic German brand now designs backpacks and totes for daily use.

The 123-year-old suitcase brand has gone soft—literally. Rimowa, beloved by frequent travelers (and Roger Federer) for its sleek hard-sided suitcases, has unveiled its first-ever line of soft bags designed for daily use. On sale as of January 14 online and in Rimowa stores, the “Never Still” collection includes small, medium, and large backpacks, as well as a large tote and weekender bag. The soft canvas and leather materials of these bags may be a far cry from the iconic aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases for which this German brand is known. But you’ll recognize design details like the signature Rimowa groove pattern adapted into leather pockets as well as silver-colored hardware featuring the brand’s logo. Made in Italy, each of the bags in this five-piece collection is designed with smooth full-grain leather and durable cotton-nylon canvas that has a water-repellant treatment, so it can stand up to daily use and last for years. With that in mind, these bags are investment pieces and are priced similarly to Rimowa’s premium aluminum suitcases. Starting at $840 for the small backpack, the line goes up to $1,680 for both the large backpack and weekender bag. Color options include neutral black and gray, as well as Cactus Green, Desert Rose Pink, and an eye-popping Saffron Yellow that match items from Rimowa’s Essential Collection of polycarbonate luggage.

Rimowa isn’t the first luggage company to release a collection of smaller bags during the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to people staying closer to home and opting for weekenders over wheeled luggage. Last November, Away added 15 new items to its core collection, including laptop backpacks and totes. However, with the future in mind, Rimowa has designed these bags so you can use them as a personal item when you’re ready to fly again. Each piece comes with a removable luggage tag, and most of them also have a discreet strap attached to its back that allows you to slip it over the handle of your suitcase. And yes, if you’re wondering, all five of these bags are sized to fit underneath the seat in front of you on most domestic airlines. See the entire five-piece collection here: Courtesy of Rimowa In addition to the bright yellow seen here, this backpack also comes in black, gray, and green. Rimowa Never Still Backpack Buy now: $1,090, rimowa.com

2.43 lbs. Available colors: Black, Cactus Green, Gray, Saffron Yellow On the outside of this medium-size canvas backpack are two leather pockets with Rimowa’s signature grooved design, where you can stash your phone, keys, or other small items like a passport. Inside, the main zipped compartment also has a laptop-sized pocket so you can keep your electronics separate from your water bottle and other daily essentials. Courtesy of Rimowa The small backpack is also available in Desert Rose Pink. Rimowa Never Still Small Backpack Buy now: $840, rimowa.com

1.32 lbs. Available colors: Gray, Desert Rose Pink For shorter errands around town, the smaller version of the Rimowa Never Still backpack comes with a front leather pocket to stash your keys and phone and a larger main compartment for other daily essentials like your wallet and a book. Courtesy of Rimowa In addition to black, the large backpack also comes in green. Rimowa Never Still Large Backpack Buy now: $1,680, rimowa.com

The largest Rimowa Never Still backpack has a flap-top and a main compartment with a drawstring closure as well as a magnetic buckle to ensure nothing flies out. Inside, you’ll find a padded laptop pocket to keep your tech protected. Outside, the bag has two zipped pockets for stashing smaller items. This bag also comes with a padded back for extra comfort, as well as a subtle strap that allows you to slip it over your suitcase handle. Courtesy of Rimowa The tote is also available in black. Rimowa Never Still Tote Buy now: $1,260, rimowa.com

3.09 lbs. Available colors: Black, Desert Rose Pink With a roomy main compartment and a removable zipped pocket, the Rimowa Never Still tote is great for carrying all of your daily essentials as you run errands around town. Designed with a double handle system, this tote can be carried as a shoulder or handbag, depending on your mood. When the time comes, it would make a great bag for commuting; it also has a discreet strap to slip it over the top of your suitcase handle. Courtesy of Rimowa The weekender also comes in black. Rimowa Never Still Weekender Buy now: $1,680, rimowa.com

4.63 lbs. Available colors: Black, Cactus Green With two zipped compartments and clever interior pockets for your laptop, phone, and more, this weekender bag is spacious enough to bring along all you need for a one- to two-day trip close to home. Just attach the adjustable strap and throw it over your shoulder for your next staycation. When you’re ready to fly again, you can use this bag as your personal item since it fits under most airplane seats and—you guessed it–can be secured to handle of your suitcase. >> Next: The 17 Best Weekend Bags for a Quick Getaway

