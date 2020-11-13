Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

Away Just Debuted More Than 15 New Items

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 13, 2020

The Front Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in three colors, including Coast seen here.

Courtesy of Away

With this new collection, the popular luggage company just doubled its core line of bags and travel accessories.

With most travel still heavily curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, now may not seem like the best time to expand a luggage company. But nevertheless, the cult-favorite brand Away just launched a major expansion of its core line that more than doubles its current collection of travel bags and accessories.

While Away had been planning this expansion of its core line of luggage already, its design team decided to move up their launch timeline after they saw how people’s travel habits and lifestyles majorly changed this March.

Instead of an assortment of new colors of wheeled suitcases, this new collection includes everything from new small leather goods like the L-Fold Wallet and the Slim Card Holder, to everyday bags like the Messenger Bag and the Laptop Bag, and even new organizational accessories like the Clear Pouch Set and the Shoe Cubes, which will help keep your clean face masks and shoes separated from the rest of your stuff on any trips you may be taking now.

With the entire collection priced between $45 and $195, you’ll want to check out all the new products here:

New Away organization accessories

The Tech Case, available in Black, has a top mesh compartment sized to hold Away’s portable battery.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Tech Case, $45, awaytravel.com

The Clear Pouch Set is available in Black and Coast.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Clear Pouch Set, $45, awaytravel.com

The Shoe Cubes come in Black and Coast, both in small and large sizes.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Shoe Cubes, $25–$35, awaytravel.com

The Jewelry Box is available in Black, Coast, and Cherry.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Jewelry Box, $85, awaytravel.com

New Away toiletry bags

The Large Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, Cherry, Green, and Plum.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Large Toiletry Bag, $75, awaytravel.com

The Small Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, Cherry, Green, and Plum.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Small Toiletry Bag, $55, awaytravel.com

The Hanging Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, and Green.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Hanging Toiletry Bag, $75, awaytravel.com

New Away small leather accessories

The Passport Holder includes RFID protection and is available in Coast (shown here) and Black.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Passport Holder, $75, awaytravel.com

The Zip Around Travel Wallet, sized to fit passports, is available in Black and Coast.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Zip Around Travel Wallet, $125, awaytravel.com

The L-Fold Wallet includes RFID protection and is available in Black and Coast.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The L-Fold Wallet, $75, awaytravel.com

The Slim Card Holder includes RFID protection; it’s available in Black and Coast.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Slim Card Holder, $55, awaytravel.com

New Away travel bags

The Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in Black, Brick, and Moss.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Zip Backpack, $195, awaytravel.com

The Small Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 13 inches; it’s available in Black and Brick.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Small Zip Backpack, $175, awaytravel.com

The Front Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in Black, Coast, and Navy.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Front Pocket Backpack, $195, awaytravel.com

The Zip Tote, available in Black and Brick, can fit laptops up to 15 inches.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Zip Tote, $195, awaytravel.com

The Laptop Bag can hold computers up to 15 inches and is available in Black and Green.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Laptop Bag, $195, awaytravel.com

The Messenger Bag can fit computers up to 13 inches and comes in Black and Cobalt.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Messenger Bag, $145, awaytravel.com

The Sling Bag, sized to fit a S’well water bottle, is available in Black and Cobalt.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Sling Bag, $125, awaytravel.com

The Garment Bag can hold up to two suits and is available in Black and Navy.
Courtesy of Away
Buy Now: The Garment Bag, $195, awaytravel.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

