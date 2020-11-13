Away Just Debuted More Than 15 New Items

Courtesy of Away
Nov 13, 2020
The Front Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in three colors, including Coast seen here.
With this new collection, the popular luggage company just doubled its core line of bags and travel accessories.
With most travel still heavily curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, now may not seem like the best time to expand a luggage company. But nevertheless, the cult-favorite brand Away just launched a major expansion of its core line that more than doubles its current collection of travel bags and accessories.
While Away had been planning this expansion of its core line of luggage already, its design team decided to move up their launch timeline after they saw how people’s travel habits and lifestyles majorly changed this March.
Instead of an assortment of new colors of wheeled suitcases, this new collection includes everything from new small leather goods like the L-Fold Wallet and the Slim Card Holder, to everyday bags like the Messenger Bag and the Laptop Bag, and even new organizational accessories like the Clear Pouch Set and the Shoe Cubes, which will help keep your clean face masks and shoes separated from the rest of your stuff on any trips you may be taking now.
With the entire collection priced between $45 and $195, you’ll want to check out all the new products here:
