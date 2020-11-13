Away Just Debuted More Than 15 New Items

With most travel still heavily curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, now may not seem like the best time to expand a luggage company. But nevertheless, the cult-favorite brand Away just launched a major expansion of its core line that more than doubles its current collection of travel bags and accessories.

While Away had been planning this expansion of its core line of luggage already, its design team decided to move up their launch timeline after they saw how people’s travel habits and lifestyles majorly changed this March.

Instead of an assortment of new colors of wheeled suitcases, this new collection includes everything from new small leather goods like the L-Fold Wallet and the Slim Card Holder, to everyday bags like the Messenger Bag and the Laptop Bag, and even new organizational accessories like the Clear Pouch Set and the Shoe Cubes, which will help keep your clean face masks and shoes separated from the rest of your stuff on any trips you may be taking now.

With the entire collection priced between $45 and $195, you’ll want to check out all the new products here:

New Away organization accessories

Courtesy of Away The Tech Case, available in Black, has a top mesh compartment sized to hold Away’s portable battery.

The Tech Case, $45

Courtesy of Away The Clear Pouch Set is available in Black and Coast.

The Clear Pouch Set, $45

Courtesy of Away The Shoe Cubes come in Black and Coast, both in small and large sizes.

The Shoe Cubes, $25–$35

Courtesy of Away The Jewelry Box is available in Black, Coast, and Cherry.

The Jewelry Box, $85

New Away toiletry bags

Courtesy of Away The Large Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, Cherry, Green, and Plum.

The Large Toiletry Bag, $75

Courtesy of Away The Small Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, Cherry, Green, and Plum.

The Small Toiletry Bag, $55

Courtesy of Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag is available in Black, Coast, and Green.

The Hanging Toiletry Bag, $75

New Away small leather accessories

Courtesy of Away The Passport Holder includes RFID protection and is available in Coast (shown here) and Black.

The Passport Holder, $75

Courtesy of Away The Zip Around Travel Wallet, sized to fit passports, is available in Black and Coast.

The Zip Around Travel Wallet, $125

Courtesy of Away The L-Fold Wallet includes RFID protection and is available in Black and Coast.

The L-Fold Wallet, $75

Courtesy of Away The Slim Card Holder includes RFID protection; it’s available in Black and Coast.

The Slim Card Holder, $55

New Away travel bags

Courtesy of Away The Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in Black, Brick, and Moss.

The Zip Backpack, $195

Courtesy of Away The Small Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 13 inches; it’s available in Black and Brick.

The Small Zip Backpack, $175

Courtesy of Away The Front Zip Backpack can fit laptops up to 15 inches and is available in Black, Coast, and Navy.

The Front Pocket Backpack, $195

Courtesy of Away The Zip Tote, available in Black and Brick, can fit laptops up to 15 inches.

The Zip Tote, $195

Courtesy of Away The Laptop Bag can hold computers up to 15 inches and is available in Black and Green.

The Laptop Bag, $195

Courtesy of Away The Messenger Bag can fit computers up to 13 inches and comes in Black and Cobalt.

The Messenger Bag, $145

Courtesy of Away The Sling Bag, sized to fit a S’well water bottle, is available in Black and Cobalt.

The Sling Bag, $125

Courtesy of Away The Garment Bag can hold up to two suits and is available in Black and Navy.

The Garment Bag, $195

