Eat Well, Do Good: Restaurants That Give Back

What if you could save the world by eating cinnamon rolls and sliders? You’d be all in, right? Then we have good news for you: Many restaurants and cafés around the globe—both close to home and far across oceans—have altruism baked right into their menus. They may train and employ immigrants, support specific health issues, spotlight Indigenous cultures, or introduce guests to underrepresented communities—but what they all have in common is the use of food to help make a difference. On your next trip, seek out do-gooder eateries like the ones below—or plan a special trip just to try one; they’ll make your travel, your stomach, and your heart happy.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

This cheery café hires Khmer students and trains them in hospitality, English, personal development, banking, and health and hygiene. What’s more, a portion of the profits goes to clearing land mines.

Brisbane, Australia

An Indigenous-owned art gallery, café, and wine bar, Birrunga supports emerging Indigenous talent and also runs a charity that provides pre- and post-release support for Indigenous prisoners and their families. Don’t miss the café’s modern spin on Native Australian bush food: Think crocodile, kangaroo, and emu sliders.

Loch Lomond, Scotland

Located within Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, the Black Bull literally gives back to the community—because the community owns it. In 2019, Gartmore’s 350 villagers collectively purchased the historic but declining inn, and it now sustains visitors with locally sourced seafood and residents with local work and pride.

Paris, Tennessee