Resident: Tel Aviv’s Bauhaus Heart

A local shows us the street life, the breakfast culture, and yes, the famously whitewashed architecture of the White City.

The White City, or “the heart of Tel Aviv,” as we locals call it, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its Bauhaus architecture. But the whitewashed buildings, famous for their clean lines and open terraces, are not what drew me and Alon, my partner in life and work, to the neighborhood. We came for the artists, intellectuals, and other creative types who live here.

Our architecture studio, Baranowitz Kronenberg, is a 10-minute walk from our Bauhaus-style apartment. We truly live our work. If we go to an exhibition, it’s on architecture, and even when we are in a park, we’re always looking for design details.

Many of our projects are hotels and restaurants, such as the W Amsterdam or Tel Aviv’s popular Tapas 1 Ha’am restaurant. We view our work as lifestyle projects—places for people to gather. So it’s important for us to understand the ways people like to visit and interact with each other.

In Tel Aviv, and particularly in this neighborhood, a lot of socializing takes place on the street. Rothschild Boulevard, a beautiful leafy street lined with great examples of Bauhaus architecture, is absolutely full of people from morning till midnight.