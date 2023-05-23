Enjoy Punta Cana-Style Relaxation and Tranquility on Bávaro Beach at One of the Dominican Republic’s Best-Kept Secrets

If you’re looking for a fabulous, world-famous beach, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers miles of coastline and, with the introduction of the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino in 2019, a hotel that goes above and beyond what’s expected. The property pairs its prime location on a stretch of Bávaro Beach with the ease of an all-inclusive getaway and service that anticipates your next wish for the ultimate laid-back and truly restorative vacation in the Caribbean.

An aerial view of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino Courtesy of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Set along the east coast of the island and considered one of the top 25 beaches in the world, Bávaro Beach boasts mellow waves (thanks to a surf break created by a sea shelf about a mile offshore) and turquoise water that’s warm yet still refreshing. Plus, it has fine, white sand and a near constant breeze makes lounging a pleasure too. The resort, recognized as a hidden treasure, lies in this special spot where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean at Punta Cana.

Expect a five-star experience with its new contemporary look, designed around the flow of water and graceful palm trees with plentiful shaded areas for a serene environment. Spend quality time in the spacious rooms of a building designed in the distinctive shape of a “W.” The goal was to make the property a destination itself, giving all guests captivating views of land and sea, a mix of family-friendly and adults-only spaces, and seemingly endless opportunities for fun in the sun—and beyond.

Go for the action or simply “chill”

The two-tier infinity pool is a centerpiece of the resort. Courtesy of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Guests can easily access the more than 1,000-foot private beachfront where sunbed loungers are readily available. And the resort’s seven swimming pools include a “double level” tiered infinity pool at a magnificent 31,000 square feet. For supreme restoration, at Om Spa Lopesan Costa Bávaro you can absorb the “Zen” feeling with therapeutic treatments. There’s no shortage of ways to relax here.

You can also play all day and into the night with the onsite theater and discotheque. Plus, the younger set can take advantage of a teen club, kids’ club, and waterpark called “Splash Island” while the other generations enjoy amenities such as 16 bars (four of them pool bars); a shopping area at the property’s hub known as The Boulevard, and a modern, expansive gym.

To commune with nature, upwards of a million square feet of gardens with palm trees and other native vegetation accentuate the classic Caribbean ambience. Take in the omnipresent water features and fountains among the many spaces where you can sit outdoors. It’s all in keeping with the fusion of local culture with European influences that defines Punta Cana.

The Boulevard Courtesy of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Thanks to the Spanish roots of the Lopesan hotel group, the Lopesan Costa Bávaro centers around The Boulevard, a plaza-like space where you’ll find boutiques, bowling, a casino, and an arcade, in addition to places for dining and drinking including an ice cream parlor. It evokes a Latin American zócalo that encourages people to gather and socialize.

Of the Lopesan Costa Bávaro’s nine restaurants offers, two are on The Boulevard. Elsewhere, onsite eateries offering everything from French and Italian to Mexican cuisine, including two buffets; 16 bars and two beach clubs, mean you have a wide variety of choices. Pro tip: Make restaurant reservations in advance to ensure you get a spot as some tend to book up fast.

Three ways to stay

A junior swim-up suite Courtesy of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Along with the abundance of delights at the hotel, its clever design includes the artful and practical configuration of three distinct resort areas allowing guests of all ages and vacation preferences, everyone from honeymooners to friends and multi-generational groups, to choose how they stay. You can choose to immerse yourself in the scene for a social experience or kick back in peaceful solitude, and if desired, elevate it all with a heightened level of hospitality.

Those who choose Unique by Lopesan enjoy especially attentive service and access to the private Unique Pool. The designation also grants exclusive entry to areas within the property, including a beach club featuring Asian fusion and Caribbean cuisine and other special epicurean opportunities at the resort’s fine dining restaurants.

In addition to the main resort that’s well-suited to families, Lopesan Costa Bávaro welcomes grown-ups to its Adults Only Club—a separate part of the resort—with an adults-only swimming pool, complemented by hammocks, futon beds, and the La Perla Adults Only bar. If you’re seeking utter calm, this is your place for the soothing best of the quietly elegant Lopesan experience.

Dining with international flair

Wood-fired ovens help deliver delicious Italian fare in Gondola Courtesy of Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Travelers with discerning palates will savor the eclectic culinary offerings of the property. Think fresh, locally sourced seafood, and dishes inspired by global cuisine. Gourmet self-serve meals await at the Caribe Buffet and Atlántico Buffet. Inari serves pan-Asian offerings such as teppanyaki, which diners enjoy seated around a large grill.

Other restaurants include La Boheme with fabulous French dishes such as chateaubriand with Roquefort ice cream, and El Charro, featuring a Mexican menu that celebrates seafood with guadalupe me la dio, a Northern red snapper fillet and mussels in Poblano sauce with corn. You could also try Mareas, a Mediterranean restaurant, if free-range chicken skewers with yogurt-cucumber sauce and couscous resonates with you; Gondola for sublime Italian flavors like gnocchi rustici di yucca; and, if you’re a tad homesick, The Valley’s American cuisine including ribs, wings, and a brownie kebab.

To toast to your trip with a delicious craft cocktail or fine vintage, the choices are dizzying, from Baco Wine Cellar Bar and the tranquil Timón Bar to the Coralino Lobby Bar and Teatro Bar which you can visit before or after the show. More casual options include the English Pub for beer and Sport Bar to catch major sporting events. Or sip on something next to the water at Goldfish Beach Bar.

One more reason to say “cheers”? Along with a dream vacation, taxes and gratuities are included here, too. It’s all part of why you’ll have the best time at Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, where everything you want, and need, is right where you are.